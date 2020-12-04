Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) will not play vs. Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to stop their two-game skid without running back Josh Jacobs .

Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the running back is out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to an ankle injury. Jacobs will not make the cross-country trip.

The RB sat out practice this week after suffering a sprained ankle in Week 12's blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Before exiting in the third quarter, Jacobs touched the ball just 10 times for 44 yards.

The Raiders' workhorse, Jacobs has 782 rush yards (5th in NFL) on 206 carries and 9 rush TD (T-5th) this season.

Without Jacobs, Vegas is expected to lean on Devontae Booker out of the backfield against the Jets. Booker has generated 326 rushing yards on 59 totes (5.5 average) with 3 TDs. As a backup, the 28-year-old former Bronco has shown burst in limited opportunities and has some pass-catching acumen. Jalen Richard (14 carries for 83 yards, TD) and Theo Riddick (2 carries for 13 yards) are the only other backs on the roster with carries this season. Fullback Alec Ingold is also an option to see touches.

Facing the Jets sans Jacobs portends a pass-heavy day for Derek Carr﻿, who is attempting to get back on track after an awful outing in Atlanta. The Jets pass D ranks 30th in the NFL, so expect the Raiders to come out throwing plenty Sunday afternoon in New Jersey.