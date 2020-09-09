RB Index, Week 1: Predicting 2020's top 10 leading rushers

A new NFL season means one thing for running backs: The rushing title is back up for grabs.

Derrick Henry enters 2020 as the reigning champion after a crazy campaign that saw him gain 1,540 yards on 303 carries and lead the Tennessee Titans all the way to the AFC Championship Game. This season Henry will attempt to become the first player to win consecutive rushing titles since my NFL Network colleague, Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, did it in 2006 and '07.

Henry will definitely make a push for the title, but I don't think he'll get it done this year. Here's my prediction for the league's top 10 leading rushers in 2020:

Welcome back to the top, Zeke!

The Cowboys' RB1 will return to the throne and earn his third career rushing title in 2020. He's due for another monster season, as Elliott has rushed for more than 1,300 yards in three of his four seasons (he had 983 yards in 2017, the year in which he served a six-game suspension). He has the potential to post a career year in 2020, which would mean he'd rush for more yards than he did as a rookie (1,631), because of the attention the Cowboys' talented receiving corps will receive. Having Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb running around downfield should free up the box somewhat for Zeke, and he won't let those big-play opportunities pass him by.

Looking at the rest of the list, it shouldn't be a surprise to see most of those names included. If anything, Mostert landing at No. 9 might give you pause, along with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson earning a top-10 spot for the second straight season. The thing is, Mostert was so effective last season, when he gained 5.6 yards per carry. He finished the year with 772 yards on 137 carries. At that pace, give the man just 40 more carries and he's nearly at 1,000 yards. While Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon are also in the mix for carries, Mostert's big-play ability could be too good to ignore and force Kyle Shanahan to ride the hot hand. Remember, Mostert broke off 220 yards rushing against the Packers in the NFC title game last season.