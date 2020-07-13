Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into 2020: Saquon Barkley at No. 6

2019 stats: 15 games | 211 att | 898 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 17 rec | 142 rec yds | 0 rec TDs





Despite Derrius Guice being the more explosive running back, Peterson gets the nod because, well, Guice can't stay healthy. Peterson has proven he can get the job done even at 35 years old. The health and performance of the offensive line will make all the difference for Peterson in 2020.

NOTE: If I were still playing, I'd probably rank myself here alongside Peterson. Y'all hear that? I'm ready to suit back up if I need to.