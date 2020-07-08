RB Raheem Mostert requests trade from 49ers

Raheem Mostert played a pivotal role in the San Francisco 49ers' run to the Super Bowl last season, but the running back is now open to playing elsewhere.

After months of unfruitful negotiations in regards to a new deal, Mostert has requested a trade from the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon.

Brett Tessler, Mostert's agent, disclosed his client's request in a tweet, stating, "After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Mostert's contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade. Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YAC and helped lead them to a Super Bowl."

According to Rapoport, Tessler said Mostert's request is to simply be in line with the highest-paid running back on the team, which is Tevin Coleman, who is set to make $4.55 million in 2020. Mostert has two years left on his current deal and is due $2.57 million in base salary this season and $2.87 million in 2021, per OverTheCap.

The 49ers have already traded away a running back this offseason, sending Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick. Along with Mostert and Coleman, the Niners' current RB depth chart rounds out with Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson and undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty.

Mostert, 28, has been one of the best success stories in the NFL, going from an undrafted free agent to special teams nomad, to secret weapon in one of the NFL's best offenses last season. Mostert's breakout moment came in last year's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, when the hard-nosed rusher tallied 220 yards on 29 attempts and scored four touchdowns, setting multiple playoff rushing records. Mostert also managed to score a touchdown in the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.