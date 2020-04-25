49ers trade Matt Breida to Dolphins for 5th-round pick

With Mostert's postseason explosion and Coleman remaining on the team's roster, the 49ers decided to pick up a selection by trading some of its surplus to address needs elsewhere. With just $13.36 million in cap space available before San Francisco agreed to acquire tackle Trent Williams -- who will likely require a new contract -- San Francisco is clearing $3.259 million in salary while avoiding carrying any dead cap. San Francisco used the 153rd selection on a potential Williams replacement, West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.