Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys will be without La'el Collins when the team plays against the Los Angeles Rams to start the season Sunday night.
The team announced they placed the offensive tackle and linebacker Sean Lee on injured reserve. Neither will be eligible to return for three weeks.
Collins has been dealing with a hip injury that caused him to miss most of training camp. He has only missed one game in the last three years.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:
- Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed running back Lamar Miller will be in for a visit.
- Big news for the Cleveland Browns offensive line. Coach Kevin Stefanski said center JC Tretter is back at practice after dealing with a knee injury. He underwent surgery in August.
- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz told reporters that his groin tightness from last week feels better now and the injury is behind him.
- The New York Jets are putting wideout Jeff Smith on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. He suffered a shoulder sprain last month, but should be ready when eligible to return in three weeks.
- The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed cornerback Torry McTyer to the active roster and placed cornerback Trae Waynes on the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced.
- The Detroit Lions placed running back Bo Scarbrough on injured reserve. Scarbrough's injury is undisclosed.