Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Published: Sep 07, 2020 at 11:55 AM
Lakisha Wesseling

Digital Content Editor

The Dallas Cowboys will be without La'el Collins when the team plays against the Los Angeles Rams to start the season Sunday night.

The team announced they placed the offensive tackle and linebacker Sean Lee on injured reserve. Neither will be eligible to return for three weeks.

Collins has been dealing with a hip injury that caused him to miss most of training camp. He has only missed one game in the last three years.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:

  • Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed running back Lamar Miller will be in for a visit.
  • Big news for the Cleveland Browns offensive line. Coach Kevin Stefanski said center JC Tretter is back at practice after dealing with a knee injury. He underwent surgery in August.
  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz told reporters that his groin tightness from last week feels better now and the injury is behind him.
  • The New York Jets are putting wideout Jeff Smith on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. He suffered a shoulder sprain last month, but should be ready when eligible to return in three weeks.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed cornerback Torry McTyer to the active roster and placed cornerback Trae Waynes on the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced.
  • The Detroit Lions placed running back Bo Scarbrough on injured reserve. Scarbrough's injury is undisclosed.

Related Content

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters, left, talks things over with head coach Doug Pederson, right, during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

Jason Peters sliding to left tackle for Eagles to start 2020 season

Jason Peters is going back to his roots. Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters he's going back to playing left tackle to start the season.
Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick Week 1 starting QB vs. Patriots
news

Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick Week 1 starting QB vs. Patriots

Dolphins coach Brian Flores officially announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Week 1 starter against the Patriots. The decision to start the season with FitzMagic under center has been anticipated for months. 
Nick Foles embraces Bears' backup role, looks to help Mitchell Trubisky
news

Nick Foles embraces Bears' backup role, looks to help Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears named Mitchell Trubisky the starting quarterback for Week 1. After losing out on the opening-day gig, Nick Foles returns to his role as a veteran mentor.

Cam Newton: Joining Bill Belichick, Patriots has 'been a match made in heaven'
news

Cam Newton: Joining Bill Belichick, Patriots has 'been a match made in heaven'

On a strictly surface level, Cam Newton's flair and style don't seem to match with Bill Belichick's gruff public persona. To hear the Patriots QB talk about the situation  Monday, however, it becomes clear that superficial reading couldn't be further from the truth.
Raiders GM Mayock: Lynn Bowden trade 'was a football decision'
news

Raiders GM Mayock: Lynn Bowden trade 'was a football decision'

Raiders GM MIke Mayock explains the reasoning behind trading Lynn Bowden to the Dolphins after using a third-round draft pick on the wide receiver turned running back.
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell rebuts tanking talk: 'Don't count these players out'
news

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell rebuts tanking talk: 'Don't count these players out'

The Jaguars' flurry of moves which sent away players once believed to be in the team's future plans suggests that Jacksonville is tanking the 2020 season. GM Dave Caldwell pushed back on that notion, stating he put together a roster that can win now.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension
news

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension

Cameron Heyward has evolved into one of the best defensive players in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers are now paying him like it. The All-Pro defensive tackle has agreed to a four-year extension worth $65.6 million, Ian Rapoport reports.
Cowboys sign former Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to practice squad
news

Cowboys sign former Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to practice squad

Brandon Carr is back with the Cowboys. The veteran cornerback visited Dallas last week and signed to its practice squad Sunday, the team announced. Carr had remained a free-agent throughout the offseason after the Ravens declined his option in March. 
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Dylan Buell/Pool photo via AP)
news

Bears officially announce Mitch Trubisky as starting QB

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Sunday that QB Mitch Trubisky will start under center for Chicago in Week 1, beating out Nick Foles to win the job.
Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad
news

Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Quarterback Josh Rosen plans to join the Buccaneers practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources familiar with the transaction. He went unclaimed off waivers earlier in the day.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin stands on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
news

Sunday's waiver claims and notable roster news

The Bucs sign Josh Rosen to their practice squad. Shaquem Griffin goes unclaimed off waivers. Plus, other waiver claims and roster news from Sunday.
