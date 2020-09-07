Around the NFL

Super Bowl champion P Dustin Colquitt signs with Steelers

Published: Sep 07, 2020 at 04:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Dustin Colquitt's next phase of his professional career will take place in a familiar location.

Colquitt has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Monday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported it's a one-year deal.

Colquitt's 15-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs ended after he helped them win a Super Bowl when the team released him in late April, and he was without employment until Monday. He's returning to football with a franchise near and dear to his family's lineage.

Colquitt's father, Craig, punted for the Steelers from 1978-1984, winning two Super Bowls in that span of time. Colquitt's brother, Britton, played for the Steelers' AFC North rival Cleveland Browns from 2016-2018 before moving on to the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

Now, there will again be a Colquitt in the division, this time punting for a team that hopes to do what Colquitt's father and his teammates achieved in the 1970s. They'll hope Colquitt can bring some of the magic he's used to send 462 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line to the Steel City in 2020.

