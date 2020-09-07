Super Bowl champion P Dustin Colquitt signs with Steelers

Dustin Colquitt's next phase of his professional career will take place in a familiar location.

Colquitt has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Monday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported it's a one-year deal.

Colquitt's 15-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs ended after he helped them win a Super Bowl when the team released him in late April, and he was without employment until Monday. He's returning to football with a franchise near and dear to his family's lineage.

Colquitt's father, Craig, punted for the Steelers from 1978-1984, winning two Super Bowls in that span of time. Colquitt's brother, Britton, played for the Steelers' AFC North rival Cleveland Browns from 2016-2018 before moving on to the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.