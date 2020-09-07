Raiders place QB Marcus Mariota (pectoral) on reserve/injured list

Set to don a Raiders uniform for the first time, Marcus Mariota's post-Titans run has been delayed.

The 2015 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick who's set to be the Raiders' No. 2 quarterback was placed on the reserve/injured list by the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed quarterback DeShone Kizer to the practice squad.

Mariota has been dealing with a pectoral strain and has been severely limited in recent practices, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Mariota will now miss at least the initial three weeks of the season.

Following a five-season run with the Titans, Mariota was signed by the Raiders in March after a Tennessee march to the AFC Championship Game came with Ryan Tannehill taking over for him.

Nate Peterman, in his second year with the Raiders, is now presumably Carr's backup until Mariota's return.

Kizer was a 2017 second-round pick by the Browns, who started 15 games that year.