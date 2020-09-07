New York Giants to release cornerback Deandre Baker

The New York Giants are ready to move on from Deandre Baker.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Giants are set to part ways with Baker and will officially release him this week. Baker currently is on the Commissioner's Exempt List following an offseason arrest that saw him eventually charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm. If Baker is convicted, the punishment comes with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life.

Baker was the 30th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants and started 15 games in his rookie season with 61 tackles and eight passes defended, but his future in New York was in doubt after his May arrest. Rapoport reported that Baker was no longer in the team's plans, and New York issued Baker's No. 27 to free-agent signee James Bradberry.