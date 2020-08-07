Friday, Aug 07, 2020 01:44 PM

Giants CB Deandre Baker charged with four counts of armed robbery

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, the Broward State (Florida) Attorney's offense announced Friday in a release obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. If Baker is convicted, the punishment comes with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life.

The charges stem from a May 13 incident in Miramar when Baker, 22, was formally charged. He was accused of stealing money and watches from four men at a house party in Miramar.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was also initially charged, but the state's attorney announced Friday that prosecutors were declining to file criminal charges against Dunbar, 28, in relation to the incident on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

Baker and Dunbar, who each grew up in Florida, surrendered on May 16 and were subsequently released on bond.

Baker's next court hearing date was not available, per the state attorney's statement.

Both players currently remain on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

"We have been monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," a league spokesperson told Rapoport.

Dunbar played his previous five seasons with the Washington Football Team, registering 37 tackles and eight passes defended in 11 starts last season before he was traded to the Seahawks.

Baker was the 30th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants and started 15 games in his rookie season with 61 tackles and eight passes defended, but his career would come into jeopardy with a conviction and the duration of the sentence.

Related Content

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) jogs toward the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Redskins 47-16. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Peterson: Winning title is ultimate goal, not breaking Smith's record

"Winning a championship" is what Adrian Peterson is really chasing, not Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing record. 
CFB player opt-out tracker: Who plans to enter 2021 NFL Draft?
news

CFB player opt-out tracker: Who plans to enter 2021 NFL Draft?

Players are opting out of the college football season, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a look at the prospects who have decided not to play in 2020 and intend to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stands on the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won 51-13. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
news

Cam Newton: Joining Patriots 'just a breath of fresh air'

Cam Newton's redemption tour took a while to reach New England, but now that he's with the Patriots, he's already taking the next steps toward future success.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) is seen during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Eagles re-signing defensive end Vinny Curry to one-year deal

Vinny Curry is flying back to Philly. The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing the defensive end to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL