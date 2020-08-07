Giants CB Deandre Baker charged with four counts of armed robbery

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, the Broward State (Florida) Attorney's offense announced Friday in a release obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. If Baker is convicted, the punishment comes with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life.

The charges stem from a May 13 incident in Miramar when Baker, 22, was formally charged. He was accused of stealing money and watches from four men at a house party in Miramar.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was also initially charged, but the state's attorney announced Friday that prosecutors were declining to file criminal charges against Dunbar, 28, in relation to the incident on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

Baker and Dunbar, who each grew up in Florida, surrendered on May 16 and were subsequently released on bond.

Baker's next court hearing date was not available, per the state attorney's statement.

Both players currently remain on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

"We have been monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," a league spokesperson told Rapoport.

Dunbar played his previous five seasons with the Washington Football Team, registering 37 tackles and eight passes defended in 11 starts last season before he was traded to the Seahawks.