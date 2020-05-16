Saturday, May 16, 2020 07:47 AM

Baker, Dunbar turn themselves in after arrest warrants issued

Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department on Saturday after warrants were issued for their arrest on armed robbery charges stemming from a May 13 incident, Miramar police confirmed.

Baker was booked by the Broward County Sheriff's Office on Saturday and is being held pending a bond hearing.

An arrest warrant had been out for Baker and Dunbar since Thursday. Baker and Dunbar are alleged in the warrant to have stolen $12,400 and four watches valued at a total of $61,100, and have been armed with semi-automatic firearms in the course of a robbery on May 13.

Both have been charged with four counts of armed robbery, while Baker has also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

"Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved," Baker's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "Both my client and I have felt (Miramar P.D.) and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers (sic) privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact, and we appreciate it."

Dunbar's lawyer, Michael Grieco, wrote in a separate statement, "In my 20-year criminal justice career I have rarely seen an injustice like this. Quintin (sic) has never been in trouble before and to think he's now sitting in jail risking his health during a pandemic due to recanted false allegations makes me sick. This is when the prosecutors can correct the wrongs committed by police's rush to judgement."

Both lawyers issued statements Friday as well claiming their clients' innocence.

Baker was selected 30th overall by Big Blue in the 2019 draft. In his rookie season, the former Georgia CB and Florida native started 15 of 16 games played, recording 61 combined tackles and eight passes defensed.

Dunbar was traded to Seattle this offseason after five seasons with the Washington Redskins.

Related Content

Redskins WR Latimer arrested on five charges, including assault
news

Redskins WR Latimer arrested on five charges, including assault

Latimer was charged with three felonies (assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm) and two misdemeanors (prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment).
Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'
news

Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'

According to the Bears coach, Foles is not having a hard time getting back into the swing of things four years after the two spent time together in Kansas City.
Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday
news

NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday

NFL team facilities are permitted to begin reopening starting as soon as next Tuesday provided they meet certain criteria, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs in a Friday memo.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL