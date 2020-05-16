Baker, Dunbar turn themselves in after arrest warrants issued

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department on Saturday after warrants were issued for their arrest on armed robbery charges stemming from a May 13 incident, Miramar police confirmed.

Baker was booked by the Broward County Sheriff's Office on Saturday and is being held pending a bond hearing.

An arrest warrant had been out for Baker and Dunbar since Thursday. Baker and Dunbar are alleged in the warrant to have stolen $12,400 and four watches valued at a total of $61,100, and have been armed with semi-automatic firearms in the course of a robbery on May 13.

Both have been charged with four counts of armed robbery, while Baker has also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

"Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved," Baker's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "Both my client and I have felt (Miramar P.D.) and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers (sic) privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact, and we appreciate it."

Dunbar's lawyer, Michael Grieco, wrote in a separate statement, "In my 20-year criminal justice career I have rarely seen an injustice like this. Quintin (sic) has never been in trouble before and to think he's now sitting in jail risking his health during a pandemic due to recanted false allegations makes me sick. This is when the prosecutors can correct the wrongs committed by police's rush to judgement."

Both lawyers issued statements Friday as well claiming their clients' innocence.

Baker was selected 30th overall by Big Blue in the 2019 draft. In his rookie season, the former Georgia CB and Florida native started 15 of 16 games played, recording 61 combined tackles and eight passes defensed.