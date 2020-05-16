Friday, May 15, 2020 08:41 PM

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming their clients' innocence in wake of the armed robbery charges against the players stemming from a May 13 incident police say the players were involved in.

Baker and Dunbar stole $12,400 and four watches valued at a total of $61,100 and were armed with semi-automatic firearms in the course of the robbery, per the Miramar Police Department's arrest warrant issued on Thursday. Both have been charged with four counts of armed robbery, while Baker is also being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Both Dunbar and Baker have yet to turn themselves in to the authorities.

"The only thing he is guilty of is being in the wrong place at the wrong time," Michael Grieco, Dunbar's attorney, told NFL Media. "The victims and witnesses have all changed their stories from the one they gave the police, as they have signed off on sworn affidavits exonerating Mr. Dunbar. The affidavits have been provided to the police."

Bradford Cohen, Baker's attorney, issued a statement on Instagram claiming several witnesses dispute the allegations and calls his client "innocent of any charges."

