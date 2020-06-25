Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 04:56 PM

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

"I would consider anything as we move forward," Rhule said Thursday on a Zoom conference call. "I'm supportive of the cause. I'm supportive of the movement. I'm supportive of social justice. I think for every person, coach or player, that will be a very personal decision. I think it has to be made at the right time and the right reason for everybody."

The first-year coach hired from Baylor previously has told his players that he will support them for expressing their views about social injustice.

"I will support my players with whatever they do and then when the time comes I will really think deeply about what is the best thing for me and what is the best way I can show my support," Rhule said.

In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. His ex-teammate Eric Reid kneeled alongside him and later played for the Panthers. Both players reached settlements with the NFL after filing grievances alleging owners colluded to keep Kaepernick out of the league.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien previously has said he will take a knee alongside his players during the national anthem.

Rhule, who like O'Brien is white, said he will confer with his players before making any decision about whether to kneel.

"I think a lot of this has come from the players so I will wait to see what direction they are leaning, and then I will make my decision," Rhule said.

Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press

Related Content

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill is coming off a first-team All-SEC season in which he ran for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard enters 2020 as a top Heisman Trophy candidate after earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients
news

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients

The NFL today announced two new Inspire Change grants and seven grant renewals recently approved by the NFL's Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group.
Betty Wold Johnson, mother of Jets owners, dies at 99
news

Betty Wold Johnson, mother of Jets owners, dies at 99

Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season
news

Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement reiterating the NFL is planning to play its 2020 season as scheduled but, as it has all offseason, "will be prepared to make adjustments" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 NFL schedule: Three Seahawks games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Seahawks games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Seattle Seahawks fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
2020 NFL schedule: Three 49ers games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three 49ers games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games San Francisco 49ers fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
2020 NFL schedule: Three Rams games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Rams games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Los Angeles Rams fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL