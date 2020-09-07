Patriots RB Damien Harris placed on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris recently had surgery for a bum pinkie and it will land him on injured reserve to begin the season.

Looking to reemerge following a forgettable first season, Harris' 2020 debut will be delayed by at least three games.

In other moves, the Patriots placed defensive lineman Beau Allen on IR, as well, while promoting running back J.J. Taylor and linebacker Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster.

Harris played in only two games last season with four carries for 12 yards, but was in the running for a starting role as Sony Michel has also been dealing with injury issues. Now, it's likely James White, Michel and Rex Burkhead will look to lead the way in the RB corps as the Cam Newton era begins in New England.