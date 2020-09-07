Around the NFL

Saints RB Alvin Kamara on absence: 'I ain't ever held out in my life'

Published: Sep 07, 2020 at 04:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Alvin Kamara's strange, potentially unexcused absences ended last week, but the questions about it continue.

Kamara was short in his responses on the matter Monday.

"Not really, I ain't ever held out in my life," Kamara said when asked if he wanted to clear anything up about recent reports regarding his status. "That's about it."

Kamara was missing from practice last week and reports swirled that his absence was indeed unexcused, while his camp refuted such a claim and pointed to an epidural the running back received to alleviate a back issue as the reason for his lack of participation. At the same time, a contract dispute was unfolding between Kamara and the Saints, leading some to believe Kamara might be staging a pseudo holdout under the guise of a health issue.

Kamara pledged to return following the epidural and followed through on his promise, taking the field Wednesday while the Saints were "actively negotiating" a new deal for the back, coach Sean Payton told reporters.

Kamara didn't elaborate very much on the matter Monday, closing discussion with a succinct response:

"I came to the building every day," Kamara said. "That's all I've got to say."

He's not lying, but we'll leave it up to his teammate, tackle Terron Armstead, to gracefully explain the matter with a look to the future.

"It's a blessing to be in this business," Armstead said, via the Times-Picayune's Luke Johnson. "It's a blessing on both sides: The team gets to negotiate a long-term deal with a player the caliber of Alvin Kamara, to have someone in the building like that to have the chance to extend, and it's a blessing for Alvin to have a team that wants you. I think it's a great thing. Hopefully we get the numbers and the years and all that figured out, but that match is set and those two will be intertwined for a long time."

Kamara has yet to sign an extension, but as Armstead said, it seems to be something that will get done sooner rather than later. We might never know the full details of Kamara's absence, but it seems as if the matter is in the past.

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt kicks during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Super Bowl champion P Dustin Colquitt signs with Steelers

A season after winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, punter Dustin Colquitt is joining the Steelers, who won two Super Bowls with Colquitt's father, Craig.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won, 17-9. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Jadeveon Clowney's addition 'super exciting' for Titans

Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has finally found a new and it's Tennessee. Coach Mike Vrable and safety Kevin Byard are among those who are excited to see him, with the latter saying, "He is going to be a guy that teams are going to have to game plan for every single game."
New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker (27) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17.(AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
news

New York Giants to release cornerback Deandre Baker

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the New York Giants are set to part ways with Baker and will officially release him this week. 
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters, left, talks things over with head coach Doug Pederson, right, during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

Jason Peters sliding to left tackle for Eagles to start 2020 season

Jason Peters is going back to his roots. Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters he's going back to playing left tackle to start the season.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) during an NFL football training camp Friday, August 28, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (James D Smith via AP)
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys placed offensive tackle La'el Collins on injured reserve, the team announced. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick Week 1 starting QB vs. Patriots
news

Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick Week 1 starting QB vs. Patriots

Dolphins coach Brian Flores officially announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Week 1 starter against the Patriots. The decision to start the season with FitzMagic under center has been anticipated for months. 
Nick Foles embraces Bears' backup role, looks to help Mitchell Trubisky
news

Nick Foles embraces Bears' backup role, looks to help Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears named Mitchell Trubisky the starting quarterback for Week 1. After losing out on the opening-day gig, Nick Foles returns to his role as a veteran mentor.

Cam Newton: Joining Bill Belichick, Patriots has 'been a match made in heaven'
news

Cam Newton: Joining Bill Belichick, Patriots has 'been a match made in heaven'

On a strictly surface level, Cam Newton's flair and style don't seem to match with Bill Belichick's gruff public persona. To hear the Patriots QB talk about the situation  Monday, however, it becomes clear that superficial reading couldn't be further from the truth.
Raiders GM Mayock: Lynn Bowden trade 'was a football decision'
news

Raiders GM Mayock: Lynn Bowden trade 'was a football decision'

Raiders GM MIke Mayock explains the reasoning behind trading Lynn Bowden to the Dolphins after using a third-round draft pick on the wide receiver turned running back.
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell rebuts tanking talk: 'Don't count these players out'
news

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell rebuts tanking talk: 'Don't count these players out'

The Jaguars' flurry of moves which sent away players once believed to be in the team's future plans suggests that Jacksonville is tanking the 2020 season. GM Dave Caldwell pushed back on that notion, stating he put together a roster that can win now.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension
news

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension

Cameron Heyward has evolved into one of the best defensive players in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers are now paying him like it. The All-Pro defensive tackle has agreed to a four-year extension worth $65.6 million, Ian Rapoport reports.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL