Around the NFL

Le'Veon Bell, Adam Gase on good terms after 'miscommunication'

Published: Sep 03, 2020 at 01:48 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase talked about practice.

The two Jets say they're better for it, after a breakdown in communication led to a brief and unwanted break from the action for Bell.

The Jets running back told reporters Thursday he spoke to Gase last week about the "hamstring incident," which involved Bell being pulled from practice and then firing off a series of tweets (e.g. here, here and here) in protest.

Bell acknowledges he did experience hamstring tightness but believed he could continue practicing, chalking up his removal to "miscommunication." Gase intimated at the time he was being cautious but understood Bell isn't a fan of missing practice. New York's RB1 reiterated he and his coach are still fans of one another.

"I know how hard it is to believe that, but we actually like each other," Bell said.

The Jets, who've seen their suspect receiving corps hit with a slew of injuries in training camp, can ill afford to be hamstrung in the backfield. To that end, a slimmer Bell asserted he's in the best shape he's ever been in and prepared to run, receive and block as much as possible.

And practice.

