Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey signs $64M extension

McCaffrey validated Carolina's decision to select him with the eighth overall pick of the 2017 draft by posting a 1,000-all-purpose-yard season as a rookie, then took a significant leap in his second season, breaking 1,000 rushing yards with an increased workload and flirting with 1,000 receiving yards. His best season saw him do just that, becoming the third player in NFL history to break 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season with 1,387 on the ground (and 15 touchdowns) and 1,005 receiving (plus four receiving scores) in 2019.