Around the NFL

Jags RB James Robinson on verge of breaking undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record

Published: Nov 30, 2020 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Darkness has hovered over the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, leading to a 1-10 record and the firing of general manager Dave Caldwell on Sunday.

Amid that gloom of despair, one bright light has shown through consistently: undrafted rookie running back James Robinson.

The tailback has been a consistent force for a woebegone squad, consistently churning out yards despite sub-optimal situations. Sunday's narrow 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns was the latest reminder of the rookie's exploits. He generated 128 rushing yards and a TD on 22 carries (5.8 yards per carry average) and earned five catches for 31 yards.

In fact, Robinson is on the verge of making NFL history.

The Jags RB's 1,170 scrimmage yards through 11 games puts him 159 yards away from breaking Dominic Rhodes' record (1,328 in 2001) for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie in the common draft era.

"He's a special talent. How he fell to out of the draft, I have no clue," veteran QB Mike Glennon said after his first start with Jacksonville. "We are lucky to have him because he's one of the better backs in the league."

Barring an injury, Robinson should set the undrafted rookie scrimmage yards recorded -- he's averaged 106.3 scrimmage yards per game in 11 contests. In 2018, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay nearly bested Rhodes' record, falling just 50 yards shy after missing Week 17 due to an injury.

Robinson could also earn another undrafted rookie record with a big outing in December. After earning his sixth career game of 100-plus scrimmage yards on Sunday, Robinson is one shy of tying Clark Gaines for the most by an undrafted rookie in the common draft era.

"He's almost not human the way he, week in and week out, is able to perform and keep his body healthy," fellow rookie Collin Johnson said of Robinson, via John Oehser of the team's official website. "He's a great guy for our locker room and just a beast."

That beast has a chance to make history for undrafted players in the final five weeks.

Robinson is a reminder that even when all 32 teams miss multiple times in the draft, talent can always find a place to shine, even if the surrounding circumstances are dreary.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tumor 

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced on social media that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor and he will undergo surgery to have it removed.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain and will undergo tests Monday morning, but initial indications are that it looked worse than it is, Ian Rapaport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Sean McVay on Rams' loss to 49ers: 'Our quarterback has to take better care of the football'

Jared Goff committed three turnovers in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, including a pick-6. After the defeat, Rams coach Sean McVay didn't mince words on L.A.'s struggles. 
news

NFL Week 16 Saturday tripleheader: Bucs-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders

The NFL's Christmas Week slate is official. The league announced on Monday updates to the Week 16 schedule, including three games on Saturday, Dec. 26. 
news

What to watch for in Seahawks-Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'

Here are three storylines to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles take flight on Monday Night Football.
news

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa still Dolphins starting QB 'if he's healthy'

The Dolphins played it safe with rookie quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, sitting him during Sunday's 20-3 win. Coahc Brian Flores insisted that Tagovailoa will be the starter in Week 13 if healthy.
news

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers 'an MVP player' as Packers demolish Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' yardage stats weren't sky-high Sunday night -- 21-of-29 for 211 yards -- but his four TDs were massive, as was his 132.3 passer rating. 
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy 'not' worried about job after fifth loss in a row

Following a lopsided 41-25 loss to the archrival Green Bay Packers that was the Bears' fifth defeat in a row, head coach Matt Nagy was fielding questions about his job security and stated he isn't concerned.
news

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp's message to fans: 'I will do everything I can' to bring you a winner

Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp issued a statement Sunday evening to Detroit fans that she will do what it takes to bring a winning product to them.
news

Vic Fangio 'disappointed' in Broncos QBs for not following COVID rules

Broncos coach Vic Fangio came away from Sunday's blowout loss to the Saints greatly disappointed -- not in the players who took the field, especially not makeshift QB Kendall Hinton. His displeasure was aimed toward three Broncos whose day job it is to man the most important position in sports.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan 'disappointed' by Santa Clara COVID-19 restrictions 

The San Francisco 49ers currently have to find a new place to practice and player following recent COVID-19 restrictions made by Santa Clara County (Calif.). Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his displeasure with the nature of the ruling Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL