Drew Brees' status uncertain for Week 15 vs. Chiefs

Published: Dec 13, 2020 at 10:22 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It is unknown whether ﻿Drew Brees﻿ (ribs, lung) will make his return next week.

Brees dealt with pain and did not have full range of motion in his latest throwing session, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

Rapoport added that the session "didn't go great" but the New Orleans Saints are in no rush to bring back its starting quarterback.

Week 15 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs has always been the target date for a Brees return since getting injured, according to Rapoport. Brees suffered a punctured lung and several broken ribs in Week 10 vs. the 49ers.

Brees, 41, will throw again on Wednesday to see if he has improved, Rapoport concluded.

With ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ under center, the Saints are undefeated since losing Brees. Currently sitting atop the NFC just ahead of Week 14, the Saints (10-2) aim to lock in the coveted No. 1 seed. New Orleans can win the NFC South with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles or loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) on Sunday.

