RB Index, Week 17: Six running backs who've earned new contracts

There isn't much Jones hasn't done for Green Bay over the last three seasons. Although his contributions were limited as a rookie in 2017, Jones has racked up nearly 4,000 scrimmage yards and 38 total touchdowns (32 rushing, six receiving) since 2018. If that doesn't scream contract extension, I don't know what does. The issue surrounding Jones' potential return to Green Bay is the fact that the Packers drafted A.J. Dillon in the second round last April -- and the rookie looked very impressive in Green Bay's Week 16 win over the Tennessee Titans. Dillon hadn't received more than five carries in a single game before last Sunday night's snowy affair at Lambeau Field, but he made the most of a huge opportunity, turning 21 totes into 124 yards (5.9 ypc) and two touchdowns. That's the type of production Jones has provided, so I could see the Packers passing on extending Jones if they think Dillon can do it for an entire regular-season slate.





Regardless of whether Jones is back in Green Bay or signs elsewhere in free agency, he will remain a starter -- and a darn good one at that -- in the NFL next season.