Vikings RB Dalvin Cook won't play Sunday vs. Lions after father's death

Dalvin Cook won't play in the Minnesota Vikings' season finale following the death of his father.
Cook returned to Miami after his father, James, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.
With Cook out of COVID-19 testing protocols, he will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Cook wanted to finish out the season but felt it was best to be back home with his younger siblings, Pelissero added.
Cook's 2020 Pro Bowl campaign will end with 1,557 yards rushing and 16 TDs on 312 totes in 14 games. Entering Week 17, Cook was tied with Alvin Kamara for most rushing TDs, and was some 200 yards behind Derrick Henry for the rushing title.
Cook's backup, Alexander Mattison, remains in concussion protocol. If he isn't cleared, ex-Lions RB Ameer Abdullah could see the bulk of the snaps against his former team. Mike Boone should also share the backfield Sunday.