Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

James Robinson's fantastic rookie season is over.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters Wednesday that the running back will miss the season-finale against Indianapolis due to an ankle injury.

Robinson missed Week 16 due to the same injury. ﻿Dare Ogunbowale﻿ should get the bulk of the totes once again in the rookie's absence.

The Illinois St. product's superb first season will end with 1,070 yards rushing and seven TDs on 240 carries, adding 49 receptions for 344 yards and three additional scores.

When the Jags released ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ before the season, favoring Robinson, many eyebrows were raised. The undrafted rookie proved the coaching staff correct in their evaluation at every turn. Robinson owns punch to hit the hole full speed, strength to power through arm-tackles, and vision to see the openings as they appear.

Robinson's 1,414 scrimmage yards are the most in Common Draft Era by an undrafted rookie. He fell just 35 yards shy of passing Dominic Rhodes' 1,104 for most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie.

