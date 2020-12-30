Around the NFL

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Published: Dec 30, 2020 at 09:41 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

James Robinson's fantastic rookie season is over.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters Wednesday that the running back will miss the season-finale against Indianapolis due to an ankle injury.

Robinson missed Week 16 due to the same injury. ﻿Dare Ogunbowale﻿ should get the bulk of the totes once again in the rookie's absence.

The Illinois St. product's superb first season will end with 1,070 yards rushing and seven TDs on 240 carries, adding 49 receptions for 344 yards and three additional scores.

When the Jags released ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ before the season, favoring Robinson, many eyebrows were raised. The undrafted rookie proved the coaching staff correct in their evaluation at every turn. Robinson owns punch to hit the hole full speed, strength to power through arm-tackles, and vision to see the openings as they appear.

Robinson's 1,414 scrimmage yards are the most in Common Draft Era by an undrafted rookie. He fell just 35 yards shy of passing Dominic Rhodes' 1,104 for most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie.

Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday:

  • Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said linebacker ﻿Elandon Roberts﻿ suffered a significant injury and will "obviously not play this week."
  • The Indianapolis Colts have activated tackle ﻿Braden Smith﻿ from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and signed guard Sam Jones to the practice squad.
  • The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle ﻿Sheldon Day﻿ to their practice squad.

Related Content

news

Panthers have interest in ex-Washington QB Dwayne Haskins

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that former Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is receiving interest from several teams, including the Carolina Panthers.
news

Jaylon Smith: Cowboys 'found our identity' to keep playoff hopes alive

Cowboys linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ credited coach Mike McCarthy with keeping the players focused on the present, which helped lead to the semi-turnaround. 
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs, Saints RB Alvin Kamara among Players of the Week

Sensational outings from Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs and New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara led the way among the Players of the Week honor roll. 
news

Schwartz enforces 'no-hat rule' as Eagles look to play spoiler vs. Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only NFC East team eleiminated from playoff contention entering Week 17, but there's still plenty to play for according to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. 
news

George Kittle supports Jimmy Garoppolo's return as 49ers' starter in 2021

With the offseason approaching, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle responded to the idea of the team moving on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
news

Washington LB Thomas Davis plans to retire after this season

﻿Thomas Davis﻿' career is coming to a close. Whether that will be as soon as this weekend depends on the Washington Football Team. The veteran linebacker said via an Instagram post that Week 17 will be his final regular-season game. 
news

NFL outlines postseason, offseason COVID-19 guidelines

The NFL informed teams that daily testing and intensive protocols will be maintained throughout the playoffs, while also laying out guidelines for clubs' offseason testing and workout rules in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Bill Belichick: 'I would imagine' Cam Newton starts final game of 2020 season

Just one more game left in a disappointing season for the Patriots. Coach Bill Belichick said he would imagine Cam Newton would likely start over Jarrett Stidham.
news

Dwayne Haskins goes unclaimed on waivers; ex-Washington QB now a free agent

Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday, one day after being released by the Football Team, who drafted him in the first round less than two seasons ago
news

Rams place WR Cooper Kupp on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Rams got more bad news Tuesday. Leading receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his status in question for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Cardinals. 
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

With one week remaining in the season, Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph﻿'s season has come to a close as he was placed on injured reserve. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday.
