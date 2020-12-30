Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expects to play Sunday vs. Rams 

Sunday's win-and-in bout between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams won't feature two backup quarterbacks.

Cards QB Kyler Murray told reporters Wednesday he expects to play Sunday.

"There's no holding back ... my leg. ... I'll be fine," Murray said, via NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

Murray went down on Arizona's final play of Week 16's 20-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a leg injury.

The second-year QB was able to practice Wednesday, paving the way for him to play in Sunday's pivotal tilt.

Murray has averaged 313.3 offensive yards per game (combined pass and rush YPG) and has 37 TD (26 pass TDs, 11 rush TDs) this season. He's one of three QBs since 1950 with 35-plus offensive TD and 300-plus offensive YPG in their second NFL season (others: Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes﻿).

Murray playing will keep Chris Streveler as the backup.

The Rams aren't as fortunate, planning to start backup John Wolford after Jared Goff broke his thumb last week, requiring surgery.