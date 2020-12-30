Rams WR Cooper Kupp out vs. Cardinals after positive COVID-19 test

The Rams must win Sunday or receive outside help to make the playoffs, and they'll attempt to do so without their starting quarterback and an important receiver.
Cooper Kupp's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday came as a result of a positive test, meaning he's out for L.A.'s regular-season finale against Arizona, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Kupp's bid to play in all 16 games and break 1,000 receiving yards for a second straight season will end with this news, which leaves the Rams without their leading receiver as quarterback John Wolford prepares to make his first NFL start.
Without Kupp, Jared Goff, running back Darrell Henderson and perhaps rookie Cam Akers as well, Los Angeles will have to rely on its defense in what projects to be an offense-friendly afternoon in southern California, if the two teams' first meeting (a 38-28 Rams win) is any indicator. Arizona is dealing with its own uncertainty at quarterback, with Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury remaining vague about Kyler Murray's (leg) status for Sunday.