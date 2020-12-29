Around the NFL

Rams place WR Cooper Kupp on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Dec 29, 2020 at 04:29 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Rams got more bad news Tuesday.

Leading receiver Cooper Kupp was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his status in question for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Cardinals. Los Angeles needs either a win or a Bears loss to the Packers to clinch a playoff berth.

The Rams will already be without quarterback Jared Goff﻿, who is out at least a week after undergoing surgery on his broken thumb Monday night. The team announced it has signed quarterback Blake Bortles to back up John Wolford in his first career game action. L.A.'s backfield took another hit Tuesday as leading rusher Darrell Henderson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday "there's a possibility" rookie Cam Akers (ankle) will be available against Arizona, which needs a Week 17 win to qualify for the postseason itself. The Rams can ill afford to be further compromised on offense after outlasting the Cards in a 38-28 shootout less than a month ago.

Kupp has been their best wideout this year, exploding for a pair of 11-catch games in November. He was one of few bright spots this past Sunday against Seattle, tallying game highs of eight catches and 66 yards.

Time will tell whether Kupp is able to play in L.A.'s biggest game of the season.

The Rams also activated offensive tackle Bobby Evans from the reserve/Covid-19 list and waived defensive back Dee Virgin from their practice squad.

