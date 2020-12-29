Sean McVay on Rams' QB situation going into must-win Week 17: 'John Wolford will step up'

The 6-foot-1 quarterback delivers quickly and decisively, and though this will be tested at NFL speed, he seemed to be comfortable at his pace within the Hotshots offense in the short amount of time afforded him before the AAF abruptly folded. It sounds as if those qualities have carried over to the Rams, giving McVay reason to be encouraged.

"The confidence in John," McVay said when asked why the Rams didn't add a veteran quarterback prior to the start of the 2020 season. "What he had shown with the opportunities -- whether it be preseason, competitive reps in practice, all the stuff that you're just evaluating every single thing that he does. We felt good about that. So, really it was a reflection of the confidence in John. Looking forward to the opportunity that he'll have this weekend."

If Wolford is able to lead the Rams to a playoff berth, it would instantly become one of the league's best stories in an unusual season. The bar isn't outrageously high right now for the Rams, either, as Goff had struggled significantly even before suffering the thumb injury, posting a 60.8 completion percentage, a 3-3 TD-INT ratio and a passer rating of 74 over his last three games.