Around the NFL

Sean McVay on Rams' QB situation going into must-win Week 17: 'John Wolford will step up'

Published: Dec 29, 2020 at 09:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL's lone Week 17 game in which either participant will make the playoffs with a win might also not include either team's starting quarterback.

The status of Arizona signal-caller ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ remains unknown, and Los Angeles certainly won't have its No. 1 guy under center after Jared Goff underwent thumb surgery this week. Enter ﻿John Wolford﻿, a quarterback who hasn't registered a single regular-season statistic in his two NFL seasons but will be relied upon to carry the Rams to a playoff berth-clinching win over the Cardinals in Week 17.

"John Wolford will step up," Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday. "John's done a great job preparing himself all year. If you watch the way that he's worked at it, I know there's confidence from coaches and from his teammates and guys will need to rally around him. But we're excited about the opportunity that John will have to lead the offense this week."

Wolford made his way to the Rams via the short-lived Alliance of American Football, where he began his time in that league with a 275-yard, four-touchdown night as quarterback of the Arizona Hotshots.

The 6-foot-1 quarterback delivers quickly and decisively, and though this will be tested at NFL speed, he seemed to be comfortable at his pace within the Hotshots offense in the short amount of time afforded him before the AAF abruptly folded. It sounds as if those qualities have carried over to the Rams, giving McVay reason to be encouraged.

"The confidence in John," McVay said when asked why the Rams didn't add a veteran quarterback prior to the start of the 2020 season. "What he had shown with the opportunities -- whether it be preseason, competitive reps in practice, all the stuff that you're just evaluating every single thing that he does. We felt good about that. So, really it was a reflection of the confidence in John. Looking forward to the opportunity that he'll have this weekend."

If Wolford is able to lead the Rams to a playoff berth, it would instantly become one of the league's best stories in an unusual season. The bar isn't outrageously high right now for the Rams, either, as Goff had struggled significantly even before suffering the thumb injury, posting a 60.8 completion percentage, a 3-3 TD-INT ratio and a passer rating of 74 over his last three games.

Once a promising signal-caller for a pro football team in Arizona, Wolford will welcome the NFL team hailing from the Copper State to southern California, where he'll look to make his mark. We'll see if that includes a trip to the postseason.

Related Content

news

Buoyed by another big night for Stefon Diggs, Bills make statement with decimation of Patriots

Each time Stefon Diggs hauled in a pass Monday night, one could almost feel New England's will evaporating. By the time he scored his third TD, the only thing left to resolve was the expiration of the remaining game clock.
news

Bill Belichick doesn't name Week 17 QB starter after disastrous loss to Bills

Neither Cam Newton nor Jarrett Stidham produced in an unsettling 38-9 loss for the Patriots and neither was named starter for New England's Week 17 finale against the New York Jets as Bill Belichick essentially declined to answer the question. 
news

What we learned from Bills' victory over Patriots on Monday night

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills made an emphatic statement. In the "Monday Night Football" finale, Allen led the AFC East champions past the Patriots in resounding fashion with a 38-9 win. 
news

Josh Allen breaks Jim Kelly's Bills single-season record for TD passes

Josh Allen's 34th touchdown pass this season surpassed Jim Kelly's previous franchise record of 33 set in the 1991 season. 
news

Rams QB Jared Goff undergoes thumb surgery; aims for playoff return

Los Angeles Rams quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ underwent surgery on his broken and dislocated right thumb on Monday and is hoping he can return for the postseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

The official inactives for Monday's Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game.
news

Titans place kicker Stephen Gostkowski on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Titans placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.
news

John Brown (ankle) off injured reserve, moved to reserve/COVID-19 list 

Bills WR John Brown is off injured reserve, activated in time for Week 16 following a three-week stay on the list due to an ankle injury, but he won't be playing Monday night. 
news

Kingsbury: Cardinals 'hopeful' Kyler Murray (leg) can play in Week 17

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury gave an early-week assessment of the leg injury QB Kyler Murray he suffered in the team's Week 16 loss.
news

Kevin Stefanski: Browns' close contacts could return Thursday if they test negative

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said none of the players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts have tested positive, and they will have a chance to return Thursday.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will start final game of 2020 season 

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday. Head coach Doug Pederson announced QB Jalen Hurts will start in Week 17 vs. Washington as he continues to evaluate the rookie. 
