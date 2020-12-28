Kingsbury: Cardinals 'hopeful' Kyler Murray (leg) can play in Week 17

The Arizona Cardinals are another team that needs to win to get into the playoffs in Week 17, and like Washington, they're not certain their quarterback will be available to play.

Kliff Kingsbury addressed ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s leg injury, which he suffered in the final seconds of Arizona's loss to San Francisco, and the Cardinals coach wasn't exactly definitive with his outlook.

"We'll see how he feels this week," Kingsbury said Monday, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "I'm hopeful that he can be in position to play and do what he does."

If he can play and help the Cardinals defeat the Los Angeles Rams, Murray would become the first Cardinals QB drafted by the team to lead them to a playoff berth since ﻿Jake Plummer﻿ in 1998, per NFL Research. He'll need a better showing than the one he produced Saturday, in which Murray completed 31 of 50 passes for 247 yards and rushed eight times for 75 yards, but was shut out of the end zone and threw an interception late in the loss.