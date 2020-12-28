Around the NFL

Kingsbury: Cardinals 'hopeful' Kyler Murray (leg) can play in Week 17

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 03:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals are another team that needs to win to get into the playoffs in Week 17, and like Washington, they're not certain their quarterback will be available to play.

Kliff Kingsbury addressed ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s leg injury, which he suffered in the final seconds of Arizona's loss to San Francisco, and the Cardinals coach wasn't exactly definitive with his outlook.

"We'll see how he feels this week," Kingsbury said Monday, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "I'm hopeful that he can be in position to play and do what he does."

If he can play and help the Cardinals defeat the Los Angeles Rams, Murray would become the first Cardinals QB drafted by the team to lead them to a playoff berth since ﻿Jake Plummer﻿ in 1998, per NFL Research. He'll need a better showing than the one he produced Saturday, in which Murray completed 31 of 50 passes for 247 yards and rushed eight times for 75 yards, but was shut out of the end zone and threw an interception late in the loss.

Arizona goes as Murray goes, and at one point earlier in the season, Murray was playing like a legitimate MVP candidate. Though he's come back to earth since then, Arizona's offense would be significantly hampered if without the former No. 1 overall pick. It doesn't sound as if Kingsbury is overly worried, but just being vague at the start of the week. We'll have to check back as we get closer to the weekend.

Related Content

news

Kevin Stefanski: Browns' close contacts could return Thursday if they test negative

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said none of the players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts have tested positive, and they will have a chance to return Thursday.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will start final game of 2020 season 

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday. Head coach Doug Pederson announced QB Jalen Hurts will start in Week 17 vs. Washington as he continues to evaluate the rookie. 
news

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2020 season

Here are the complete NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2020 season.
news

Washington Football Team releases QB Dwayne Haskins after two seasons

The Washington Football Team didn't want to wait until 2021 to wash its hands of Dwayne Haskins. Washington released the former first-round quarterback on Monday.
news

Ron Rivera 'optimistic' about Alex Smith's chances of playing in Week 17

The Washington Football Team can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Week 17 and coach Ron Rivera is optimistic that Alex Smith will be back.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant has been ruled out of Week 17's must-win game after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Thursday night's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Doug Pederson 'fully confident' he'll be back as Eagles coach in 2021

Though the Eagles are knocked out of the playoffs in a putrid NFC East, coach Doug Pederson said he's "fully confident" that he will be back in Philly next season.
news

Colts need help making playoffs after second-half 'rut' in loss to Steelers

The Colts were on their way to making the playoffs but then they gave up a first-half lead and lost to the Steelers. Coach Frank Reich called their second-half play a rut.
news

What to watch for in Bills-Patriots on 'Monday Night Football'

Having already clinched their first AFC East title since 1995, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) enter the final Monday Night Football game of the season no longer looking like the "little brother." A win over the New England Patriots (6-8) would be a form of poetic justice Buffalo hasn't experienced in quite some time.
news

Packers rookie RB A.J. Dillon adds power dimension to dominant Green Bay offense

﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ blasted onto the scene Sunday night on a snowy Lambeau Field turf, demolishing the Titans in the Packers' 40-14 blowout win. 
news

Taylor Heinicke replaces Haskins in loss after postponing college exams at ODU to join Washington

Not seeing many prospects for his NFL future in 2020, Taylor Heinicke went back to school to finish his engineering degree at ODU. Then, with injuries piling up in Washington, he got a call to be the team's quarantine QB in case of emergency. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW