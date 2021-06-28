Around the NFL

Derek Carr ready to put on 'full-court press' to recruit Davante Adams to Raiders in 2022

Jun 28, 2021
Nick Shook

We're still a year out from ﻿Davante Adams﻿' pending free agency, but that doesn't mean prospective allies aren't already considering a dream-like future.

Former Fresno State teammate and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ was asked about the idea of reuniting with Adams in Nevada, and like any wise businessperson would say, adding premier talent is never a bad thing.

"I've learned in this business, you never shut the door on anything," Carr told ABC30's Bri Mellon. "I know that he's obviously the best receiver -- everyone said one of the best, he's the best receiver in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable. He's been one of my best friends since we were in college together. I love the guy.

... "I would always welcome to play with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven't seen yet. I'm always open to that and I will be recruiting very hard. When that time comes, it will be a full-court press."

Carr has seen a bit of a rotating cast at receiver in recent years, and he hasn't had a wideout lead the Raiders in receiving in each of the last three seasons. Instead, it's been tight ends, with ﻿Jared Cook﻿ finishing with the most receiving yards on the team in 2018 and ﻿Darren Waller﻿ doing so in both 2019 and 2020.

Las Vegas has invested in the position since Mike Mayock became general manager, trading for ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ in what proved to be an ill-fated pairing, and spending a first-round pick on Alabama speedster ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ in the 2020 draft. Neither of the significant moves have paid off, and while Ruggs still has plenty of runway in front of him, adding Adams would elevate the Raiders to another level -- or as Carr said, unlock Las Vegas' passing offense.

It is a bit premature to discuss such a pairing, though, considering Adams still has a year left on his deal. But at 29 years old, it is fair to start wondering if Adams will end up somewhere else. A reunion sure would make for a good story. Carr better start working on his elevator pitch.

