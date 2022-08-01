Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday.

Murray's symptoms are considered minor, per Kingsbury.

While the NFL no longer has COVID-19 protocols, the league informed teams in June that anyone who tests positive must isolate for at least five days, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

It's been a wild few weeks for Murray and the Cardinals.

After contentious negotiations, the Pro Bowl quarterback agreed to terms on a massive five-year extension worth $230.5 million with $160 million guarantees on July 21.

Then word of the "independent study” clause in the contract, mandating four hours of study each game week, spread, leading to questions about the quarterback and the club's insistence on the clause.

Murray then sat out of practice on “Back Together Saturday” to rest his arm after getting his wrist checked in previous practices.

Now Murray is on the shelf for at least the next five days following his positive COVID test.