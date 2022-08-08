Around the NFL

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: We have 'no desire' to trade Josh Jacobs

Published: Aug 08, 2022 at 02:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders began the 2022 preseason with an interesting approach that saw Josh Jacobs get plenty of early work.

Jacobs touched the ball on seven of the Raiders' first 12 plays from scrimmage in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, gaining a combined total of 44 yards. The high usage rate raised plenty of eyebrows, leading some to believe Raiders coach Josh McDaniels might be using the preseason opener as an audition for Jacobs, showcasing the running back to potentially interested suitors.

McDaniels shot down this theory on Monday, telling reporters it was nothing more than just a warm-up for the Raiders running back.

"We have a lot of confidence in J.J.," McDaniels said, via ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin. "We have no desire to do that at all."

Jacobs has assumed the role of lead back in Silver and Black since arriving via the 24th-overall pick of the 2019 draft, cracking 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two professional seasons. Jacobs fell short of that mark last season, but he was operating in an offense that found much more success through the air -- Las Vegas finished sixth in passing yards per game and 28th in rushing -- as Las Vegas made a frantic push toward the postseason.

Jacobs enters 2022 with similar expectations, but also has some competition behind him thanks to the additions of rookie Zamir White and veteran Brandon Bolden and return of Kenyan Drake.

The main point of contention regarding Jacobs' future is his contract status. Jacobs is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, which wasn't extended into 2023 after the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option. This sets up 2022 as a contract year in which Jacobs could prove his worthiness as a key part of Las Vegas' offense beyond this season, or compile enough positive film to attract interest elsewhere.

With the Raiders avoiding committing to Jacobs beyond 2022, speculation will continue to exist. It will be up to him to determine his future with the Raiders, who displayed a propensity for running the ball effectively in the Hall of Fame Game, regardless of personnel. He's in a good situation to capitalize, but time will tell.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has passed his physical and come off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston being evaluated after leaving practice with foot injury

Jameis Winston left New Orleans Saints practice early Monday after "tweaking his foot", coach Dennis Allen told reporters. Allen added the starting quarterback was still being evaluated and had no update on the severity of the injury.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Panthers' McCaffrey operating on step count; Chiefs' Hardman emerges as deep threat

Can Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey's step count lead to a healthy resurgence? Will Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman fill Tyreek Hill's shoes? Keep up with the buzz as we track interesting items from training camp.

news

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker signs four-year extension through 2027 season

The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year extension through the 2027 season, the team announced Monday. Tucker, 32, had two years remaining on his previous deal.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 8

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield has returned to the field after missing two practice with a lower back issue. Now he can return to battling for a starting spot.

news

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has Lisfranc injury; Ravens still optimistic he'll only miss 1-2 weeks

The Ravens' season of redemption hit a familiar, concerning point Monday. Center Tyler Linderbaum, a first-round selection in April, has suffered a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne happy to get hit in practice to acclimate: 'I need to get tackled'

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is on the road back from a Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie season before it began, and he's welcoming contact along the way.

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry suffers high ankle sprain in practice, likely out for six weeks

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Harry left the Bears' practice early on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury, which Rapoport confirmed is a high ankle sprain. The timeline for recovery from this type of injury is six weeks, which would keep Harry out for at least the first two weeks of the season.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Raiders don't want to trade Josh Jacobs; Dolphins' RB competition is 'fierce'

Did Josh Jacobs' heavy usage in the Raiders' first preseason game hint at the running back's future? How is Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel approaching the RB competition? Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7

The Buffalo Bills activated offensive guard Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list Sunday, clearing the way for the veteran to mold the line into a top unit in front of QB Josh Allen.

news

Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade from the team with the regular season just a month away.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE