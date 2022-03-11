Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

The news comes on the two-year anniversary of Crosby checking himself into an alcohol rehab center.

The edge rusher has earned every penny of his new contract, going from a fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan to a Pro Bowl edge rusher in just three years.

Crosby's relentless motor off the edge has made him a menace. He might have been credited with just eight sacks in 2021, but he caused far more havoc than that stat indicates. He generated 82 quarterback pressures and 53 QB hurries, both tops in the NFL last season, per Next Gen Stats.

The 24-year-old is one of the best young edge rushers in the NFL. It's no coincidence that one of the first moves of the new regime in Vegas was locking down Crosby for the long haul. He's the type of building block the Raiders needed to retain to take the next step in a tough AFC West.