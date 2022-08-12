Top 10 quarterbacks in 2022: Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers leads talented pool of passers

Prescott nabbed the final spot in my top 10, getting the nod over Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. There are few truly elite quarterbacks, but a lot of very good ones. I had to leave talented players off this list -- and right now, I'd take any of the guys here over Wilson or Murray. It's that simple. You're welcome to disagree, but I'm moving on ...





Dak has been a model of consistency at the quarterback position for the Cowboys, setting a number of franchise records since taking the reins as a rookie in 2016. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off one of his best seasons, setting career highs in completion percentage (68.8) and passing touchdowns (37), the latter of which was also a franchise record. Prescott flourished in Mike McCarthy's system and led the league's No. 1 scoring and total offense on the way to his third playoff appearance. The postseason is where it gets a little dicey for Prescott, who's 53-32 in the regular season but 1-3 in the playoffs. Balling out in January is the next step forward for Dak.