Top 100 Players

Presented By

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins marks first QB on list

Published: Aug 14, 2022 at 08:59 PM
Quang M. Lam

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank.

100
3
Kyle Juszczyk
Kyle Juszczyk
San Francisco 49ers · FB

Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following another stellar campaign, Juszczyk continues to display exactly why the fullback position can be of great value in a league with fast defenses. The 31-year-old signed a five-year extension last year to become the highest-paid player (again) at the position. Arguably the league’s top fullback, San Francisco will hope to continue exploiting the defenses of the NFC West using Juszczyk’s versatility.

N/A
99
Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings · QB

The gritty 10-year veteran earned his third career Pro Bowl selection in 2021. Cousins' 103.1 passer rating ranked fourth last season, and his 98.6 career passer rating ranks sixth among active QBs. He ranks third all-time in completion percentage with at least 1,500 pass attempts. He has thrown for over 4,000 yards in six of his last seven seasons. The durable Michigan St. product hasn’t missed a start in eight years.

N/A
98
David Montgomery
David Montgomery
Chicago Bears · RB

Montgomery is the first of 10 running backs in this year’s Top 100. In his third season in Chicago, he rushed for 849 yards (averaging an unspectacular 3.8 yards per carry), but he did add 301 receiving yards on 42 catches. Montgomery scored seven touchdowns last season, bringing his career total to 24. New Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes Montgomery has the skills to thrive as a pass catcher, but it remains to be seen if second-year QB Justin Fields can keep defenses honest, allowing his bellcow back room to run.

97
13
Leonard Williams
Leonard Williams
New York Giants · DE

Although he suffered a late-season triceps injury, Williams didn’t miss a game in ’21, racking up 81 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 14 QB hits. The injury, though, may have contributed to his down year from ’20, when the former USC star recorded 11.5 sacks and 30 QB hits. A cornerstone of the Giants defense, the 28-year-old still has two seasons remaining on his blockbuster $63 million deal signed last March. 

N/A
96
Jimmie Ward
Jimmie Ward
San Francisco 49ers · DB

After eight seasons in the league, the underrated Ward makes his debut in the Top 100. The veteran defensive back did not allow any receiver to reach 50 yards in a game against him last season. The Northern Illinois product also had a career-high 77 tackles. Ward is a strong tackler, reliable run-defender, extremely versatile and is elite in coverage. He is one of the top players at his position, even if he doesn’t get the recognition that he deserves. 

N/A
95
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys · WR

Entering his third season, the former first-round pick looks to be “The Guy” in the Dallas offense, according to Dak Prescott and Cowboy brass. The departure of Amari Cooper opens the door for the rising star wideout. His 79 receptions and 1,102 yards led Cowboy receivers in ’21. He ranked 16th in the league in receiving yards on the way to his first Pro Bowl selection. 

N/A
94
Justin Tucker
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens · K

He’s the best kicker the league has ever known. Tucker’s 91.1% field goals made ranks No. 1 among career leaders (since 1938) and all active kickers. His 99% on extra points is tops among active kickers. The 10-year vet is a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All Pro. His 94.6 FG% last year led the league, and his 66-yard boot set an NFL record.  

N/A
93
Von Miller
Von Miller
Buffalo Bills · OLB

The Super Bowl 50 MVP joins the Bills in search of his third ring. An elite edge rusher at his peak (No. 2 in 2017's Top 100), Miller has recorded 115.5 career sacks, but injuries have hampered him as of late. Miller was traded from Denver to L.A. midseason last year, where he ended up winning his second championship. As a free agent, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills in March.

N/A
92
Tyron Smith
Tyron Smith
Dallas Cowboys · OT

A member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, Smith has been selected to eight Pro Bowls in his 11-year career. A two-time All-Pro, he peaked at No. 18 in 2017’s rankings, but injuries have kept him off the list the past couple of years. The former Trojan hasn't played a full season since 2015, missing at least three games in each of his last six seasons. A healthy Smith will be key if Dallas wants to make any noise in the postseason.

N/A
91
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons · TE

Pitts broke into the league in stellar fashion as a rookie last season. The fourth-overall pick of the '21 draft was selected to the Pro Bowl, the first rookie at his position to do so in two decades (Jeremy Shockey), and he was only the second rookie tight end ever to amass over 1,000 yards receiving (Mike Ditka). The highest-drafted TE in league history, the Florida standout had 68 receptions for 1,026 yards in his debut season. 

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 90-81: Free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. at No. 90

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Who follows free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the list?

news

Top 10 quarterbacks in 2022: Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers leads talented pool of passers

Episode 5 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, revealing the 10th-ranked quarterback in the players' list between Nos. 60 and 51. With that in mind, Steve Smith Sr. provides his personal ranking of the top 10 QBs heading into 2022. Who's No. 1?

news

Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2

Episode 4 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, with a pair of stars from the 2012 draft class making the list between Nos. 70 and 61. Who earns the top spot in Marc Ross' ranking of the top 10 players from that class?

news

Top 10 NFL edge rushers in 2022: T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett lead deep collection of stars

Episode 3 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, with a pair of edge rushers making the list between Nos. 80-71. Who earns the top spot in Willie McGinest's ranking of the top 10 players at the position heading into the 2022 season?

news

Top 10 NFL cornerbacks in 2022: Jalen Ramsey not No. 1

Episode 2 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, with three cornerbacks making the list between Nos. 90-81. David Carr constructs his own ranking of the top 10 cornerbacks, but All-Pro Jalen Ramsey isn't No. 1.

news

Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition

Episode 1 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" kicks off on Sunday, with five players making their first ever appearance in the ranking. That got Cynthia Frelund thinking about who deserves to be mentioned among the NFL's most underrated players. Here's her top 10.

news

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2021': Five things the voters got wrong

The players have spoken. Now what did they get wrong? Jeremy Bergman provides five items that he believes should have been handled differently by the "Top 100 Players of 2021" voters.

news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 10-1: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reigns as No. 1 ranked player

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.

news

'Top 100 Players of 2021' finale: Who SHOULD be No. 1? My ranking of the top 10

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2021" concludes this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with the final countdown from No. 10 to No. 1. We already know the players, but how should they be ranked? In advance of the season finale, Adam Rank provides a pecking order.

news

'Top 100 players of 2021': Jaire Alexander among five biggest snubs from top 10

The players ranked in the top 10 of the "Top 100 Players of 2021" were revealed on Sunday, and Cynthia Frelund's analytics suggest some deserving players were left out. She reveals the five biggest snubs from the top 10 based on her models.

news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 20-11: Russell Wilson drops 10 spots to No. 12

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW