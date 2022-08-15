Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins marks first QB on list

A member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, Smith has been selected to eight Pro Bowls in his 11-year career. A two-time All-Pro, he peaked at No. 18 in 2017’s rankings, but injuries have kept him off the list the past couple of years. The former Trojan hasn't played a full season since 2015, missing at least three games in each of his last six seasons. A healthy Smith will be key if Dallas wants to make any noise in the postseason.