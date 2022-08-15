Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins marks first QB on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank.
Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following another stellar campaign, Juszczyk continues to display exactly why the fullback position can be of great value in a league with fast defenses. The 31-year-old signed a five-year extension last year to become the highest-paid player (again) at the position. Arguably the league’s top fullback, San Francisco will hope to continue exploiting the defenses of the NFC West using Juszczyk’s versatility.
The gritty 10-year veteran earned his third career Pro Bowl selection in 2021. Cousins' 103.1 passer rating ranked fourth last season, and his 98.6 career passer rating ranks sixth among active QBs. He ranks third all-time in completion percentage with at least 1,500 pass attempts. He has thrown for over 4,000 yards in six of his last seven seasons. The durable Michigan St. product hasn’t missed a start in eight years.
Montgomery is the first of 10 running backs in this year’s Top 100. In his third season in Chicago, he rushed for 849 yards (averaging an unspectacular 3.8 yards per carry), but he did add 301 receiving yards on 42 catches. Montgomery scored seven touchdowns last season, bringing his career total to 24. New Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes Montgomery has the skills to thrive as a pass catcher, but it remains to be seen if second-year QB Justin Fields can keep defenses honest, allowing his bellcow back room to run.
Although he suffered a late-season triceps injury, Williams didn’t miss a game in ’21, racking up 81 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 14 QB hits. The injury, though, may have contributed to his down year from ’20, when the former USC star recorded 11.5 sacks and 30 QB hits. A cornerstone of the Giants defense, the 28-year-old still has two seasons remaining on his blockbuster $63 million deal signed last March.
After eight seasons in the league, the underrated Ward makes his debut in the Top 100. The veteran defensive back did not allow any receiver to reach 50 yards in a game against him last season. The Northern Illinois product also had a career-high 77 tackles. Ward is a strong tackler, reliable run-defender, extremely versatile and is elite in coverage. He is one of the top players at his position, even if he doesn’t get the recognition that he deserves.
Entering his third season, the former first-round pick looks to be “The Guy” in the Dallas offense, according to Dak Prescott and Cowboy brass. The departure of Amari Cooper opens the door for the rising star wideout. His 79 receptions and 1,102 yards led Cowboy receivers in ’21. He ranked 16th in the league in receiving yards on the way to his first Pro Bowl selection.
He’s the best kicker the league has ever known. Tucker’s 91.1% field goals made ranks No. 1 among career leaders (since 1938) and all active kickers. His 99% on extra points is tops among active kickers. The 10-year vet is a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All Pro. His 94.6 FG% last year led the league, and his 66-yard boot set an NFL record.
The Super Bowl 50 MVP joins the Bills in search of his third ring. An elite edge rusher at his peak (No. 2 in 2017's Top 100), Miller has recorded 115.5 career sacks, but injuries have hampered him as of late. Miller was traded from Denver to L.A. midseason last year, where he ended up winning his second championship. As a free agent, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills in March.
A member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, Smith has been selected to eight Pro Bowls in his 11-year career. A two-time All-Pro, he peaked at No. 18 in 2017’s rankings, but injuries have kept him off the list the past couple of years. The former Trojan hasn't played a full season since 2015, missing at least three games in each of his last six seasons. A healthy Smith will be key if Dallas wants to make any noise in the postseason.
Pitts broke into the league in stellar fashion as a rookie last season. The fourth-overall pick of the '21 draft was selected to the Pro Bowl, the first rookie at his position to do so in two decades (Jeremy Shockey), and he was only the second rookie tight end ever to amass over 1,000 yards receiving (Mike Ditka). The highest-drafted TE in league history, the Florida standout had 68 receptions for 1,026 yards in his debut season.