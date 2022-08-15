Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 70-61: QB Derek Carr returns to list after three-year absence

The third-year linebacker continued to wreak havoc on his way to his first Pro Bowl in 2021, and although his sack numbers dropped from nine to 3.5, quarterback wrangling has never been his primary responsibility. White is at his best when using his 4.42 speed to fly sideline to sideline. The future of the Buccaneers' defense, White is also the now, and he's as vital to that side of the ball as Tom Brady is to the offense.