Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 60-51: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray checks in at No. 57

Evans is inevitable. The big-bodied wide receiver delivers with a regularity that pushes his greatness to the point of banality. Eight seasons into his career, Evans has never finished a year with less than 1,000 receiving yards. He now has 9,301 yards. A.J. Green, one of the greats of the era, has only 977 more -- and he’s five years older. Evans hauled in 75% of his contested targets in 2021, per PFF. Tom Brady had a 122.8 quarterback rating targeting him despite nearly a quarter of Evans’ targets occurring 20-plus yards downfield. Evans also set a career high with 14 touchdowns. All of this, and he dropped five spots. He’s so money, it’s routine.