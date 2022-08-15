Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 90-81: Free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. at No. 90

Barrett has been one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL since joining Tampa Bay prior to the 2019 season. He put up solid but unspectacular numbers in five years in Denver, but Barrett then came to the Bucs and has put together jaw-dropping sack numbers the last three seasons. He has averaged 12.5 sacks per season over that stretch and has become a threat when dropping back into coverage, with seven interceptions over that same timeframe. The two-time Super Bowl champion has become a leader of the star-studded Bucs defense.