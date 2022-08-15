Top 100 Players

Presented By

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 90-81: Free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. at No. 90

Published: Aug 14, 2022 at 09:58 PM
Quang M. Lam

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank.

N/A
90
Odell Beckham
Odell Beckham
Los Angeles Rams · WR

After joining the Rams midseason, Beckham went on to win his first career championship. It must have been bittersweet for the mercurial star, who caught the game’s first touchdown but then was carted off with an ACL injury in the second quarter. Currently a free agent, the eight-year veteran has 57 career touchdowns. It’s been a roller-coaster career for OBJ, who once peaked at No. 8 in the 2017 rankings but now returns to the Top 100 after away.

89
3
Marshon Lattimore
Marshon Lattimore
New Orleans Saints · CB

Lattimore, the No. 11 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2017, has been selected to four Pro Bowls in his first five seasons. Last season, he had a career-best 68 tackles to go with three interceptions and 19 passes defensed. Lattimore was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, a season in which he recorded five interceptions. The 26-year-old has started every game he has played in New Orleans and was signed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension in Sept. 2021.

N/A
88
Jonathan Allen
Jonathan Allen
Washington Commanders · DE

The only Washington player in the Top 100, Allen has been a key part of the Commanders defense since 2017, when he was selected with the 17th overall pick. The 27-year-old Alabama product registered nine sacks last season, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. Physical at the point of attack, Allen was the most consistent defensive lineman on Washington’s roster. In 69 career games, Allen has recorded 264 tackles and 26 sacks.

N/A
87
Denzel Ward
Denzel Ward
Cleveland Browns · CB

The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Ward has earned two trips to the Pro Bowl (2018, 2021). He’s proven to be a blanket corner, thanks to his excellent speed, agility and fluidity. Ward had three interceptions for the Browns last season, including a 99-yard return for a score against the Bengals in Week 9. In April, the former Ohio State Buckeye signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. 

86
2
Shaquil Barrett
Shaquil Barrett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · LB

Barrett has been one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL since joining Tampa Bay prior to the 2019 season. He put up solid but unspectacular numbers in five years in Denver, but Barrett then came to the Bucs and has put together jaw-dropping sack numbers the last three seasons. He has averaged 12.5 sacks per season over that stretch and has become a threat when dropping back into coverage, with seven interceptions over that same timeframe. The two-time Super Bowl champion has become a leader of the star-studded Bucs defense.

N/A
85
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
New England Patriots · QB

Jones passed for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns as a rookie, leading the Patriots to the playoffs and earning a selection to the Pro Bowl. The 15th overall pick in the ’21 draft, the 23-year-old led the Patriots to a perfect 4-0 record in November, completing 76-of-99 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdown passes over that span.

N/A
84
Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith
Chicago Bears · ILB

The eighth overall pick in the ’18 draft, Smith became the first Bears player since 1994 to reach 500 career tackles in 58 career games. Entering his fifth season, the Georgia product has averaged 131 tackles a season and has totaled 14 career sacks. The 25-year-old finished last season with one interception and 163 tackles, fifth-most in the NFL and earning a spot on the AP All-Pro second team for the second straight season. It's only a matter of time before the linebacker is selected to the Pro Bowl.

N/A
83
Wyatt Teller
Wyatt Teller
Cleveland Browns · G

A top run-blocking guard, Teller has been named second-team All-Pro the past two seasons and also earned his first Pro Bowl nod in ’21. An athletic mauler, the 27-year-old opens gaping holes inside and can pull and crush defenders in space. Last November, the fifth-year player out of Virginia Tech signed a four-year, $57 million extension with the Browns, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2025 season.

N/A
82
Kenny Moore
Kenny Moore
Indianapolis Colts · CB

It’s hard to believe that Moore was signed by the Patriots in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. Although he never took a snap in New England, the 26-year-old out of Valdosta State has thrived with the Colts ever since he arrived in Indianapolis. Moore matched his career high last season with four interceptions, registered 102 tackles (82 solo) and 13 passes defensed. After being named to his first career Pro Bowl, Moore has All-Pro in his sights for 2022.

81
36
Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons
Denver Broncos · FS

An excellent Red Zone defender, the 28-year-old Simmons tallied 80 tackles, 12 passes defensed and another five interceptions in ’21. The do-it-all Broncos safety was named second-team All-Pro, a year after earning his first Pro Bowl nod. Entering his seventh season in the league, the Boston College product has 21 career picks, with 14 of those coming in the last three seasons. He’ll need to have another solid season if Denver aims to compete in a loaded AFC West.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins marks first QB on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players joined Vikings QB Kirk Cousins from Nos. 100-91?

news

Top 10 quarterbacks in 2022: Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers leads talented pool of passers

Episode 5 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, revealing the 10th-ranked quarterback in the players' list between Nos. 60 and 51. With that in mind, Steve Smith Sr. provides his personal ranking of the top 10 QBs heading into 2022. Who's No. 1?

news

Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2

Episode 4 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, with a pair of stars from the 2012 draft class making the list between Nos. 70 and 61. Who earns the top spot in Marc Ross' ranking of the top 10 players from that class?

news

Top 10 NFL edge rushers in 2022: T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett lead deep collection of stars

Episode 3 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, with a pair of edge rushers making the list between Nos. 80-71. Who earns the top spot in Willie McGinest's ranking of the top 10 players at the position heading into the 2022 season?

news

Top 10 NFL cornerbacks in 2022: Jalen Ramsey not No. 1

Episode 2 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, with three cornerbacks making the list between Nos. 90-81. David Carr constructs his own ranking of the top 10 cornerbacks, but All-Pro Jalen Ramsey isn't No. 1.

news

Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition

Episode 1 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" kicks off on Sunday, with five players making their first ever appearance in the ranking. That got Cynthia Frelund thinking about who deserves to be mentioned among the NFL's most underrated players. Here's her top 10.

news

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2021': Five things the voters got wrong

The players have spoken. Now what did they get wrong? Jeremy Bergman provides five items that he believes should have been handled differently by the "Top 100 Players of 2021" voters.

news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 10-1: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reigns as No. 1 ranked player

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.

news

'Top 100 Players of 2021' finale: Who SHOULD be No. 1? My ranking of the top 10

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2021" concludes this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with the final countdown from No. 10 to No. 1. We already know the players, but how should they be ranked? In advance of the season finale, Adam Rank provides a pecking order.

news

'Top 100 players of 2021': Jaire Alexander among five biggest snubs from top 10

The players ranked in the top 10 of the "Top 100 Players of 2021" were revealed on Sunday, and Cynthia Frelund's analytics suggest some deserving players were left out. She reveals the five biggest snubs from the top 10 based on her models.

news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 20-11: Russell Wilson drops 10 spots to No. 12

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW