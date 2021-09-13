Saints, CB Marshon Lattimore agree to 5-year, $97.6 million contract extension

Marshon Lattimore is getting paid his worth.

Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension with $44 million fully guaranteed and $68.3 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source familiar with the deal.

Becoming one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL, Lattimore can potentially earn a maximum of $100 million, Rapoport added.

Lattimore, who was in the final year of his rookie contract, has been a valuable lockdown CB for the Saints in all of his four seasons so far. The No. 11 overall pick in 2017, Lattimore was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and has since recorded 10 career interceptions and 55 passes defensed in 58 career regular-season games while adding two more INTs (10 PDs) in seven playoff games.