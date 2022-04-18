Browns signing CB Denzel Ward to five-year, $100.5M extension

Denzel Ward has spent his entire life in Ohio. He's not leaving any time soon.

Ward has agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million extension with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Of the $100.5 million, $71.25 million is guaranteed, per Rapoport.

The extension makes Ward the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, inching him past the Rams' Jalen Ramsey (five years, $100 million) and obliterating the previous peak for guaranteed money -- Marshon Lattimore's $44.346 million in New Orleans -- by nearly $27 million.

Ward has compiled a consistently effective career to this point, standing as one of only four players with 10-plus interceptions and 50-plus passes defensed since being drafted in 2018. He's earned trips to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2021 while also posting elite Pro Football Focus grades, owning the fourth-highest coverage mark among corners since 2018 (minimum 1,000 snaps) and allowing the sixth-lowest completion percentage in his career among corners with 100-plus targets since 2018.

He's proven to be a blanket corner capable of staying in a receiver's hip pocket, thanks to his excellent speed, agility and fluidity that made him the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. His knack for making plays on the ball consistently lands him near the top of the Next Gen Stats ballhawk rate rankings, where he's fifth among all corners for his career (minimum 300 career targets as nearest defender) in the Next Gen era at 16 percent.