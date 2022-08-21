Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 50-41: Austin Ekeler, Jordan Poyer make debuts on list

For any player in the NFL, consistency is one of the most important aspects of success. Wirfs is the epitome of the word. Still just 23 years old, Wirfs has established himself on the Buccaneers' offensive line as someone who can be called on for every snap and still play at his best. In fact, he's yet to miss a play. Tampa Bay has played 2,256 snaps on offense in the last two seasons, and Wirfs has been lined up for every single one of them, giving up only three sacks so far in his young career. What more can you ask for? Wirfs earned his first first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections in 2021 and, if he can keep up his consistency, he'll be a presence on the Bucs' line for years to come.