Around the NFL

Bills sign safety Micah Hyde to two-year extension

Published: Mar 05, 2021 at 03:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Micah Hyde﻿ is cashing in just two months after turning 30.

The Buffalo Bills have signed Hyde to a two-year extension, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $19.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, as Hyde is now under contract through 2023 with his cap number essentially staying the same for 2021.

Hyde initially joined the Bills on a five-year deal signed in March, reaching the Pro Bowl in his first season with Buffalo and serving as a starting safety through the duration of him time with the team. Hyde recorded five passes defensed and one interception to go along with 70 tackles in 2020, playing alongside ﻿Jordan Poyer﻿ on the back end of Buffalo's secondary.

Hyde posted a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 70.3, his worst grade in his time in Buffalo but still significantly better than all but one season spent in Green Bay, where he began his NFL career. Hyde ranked as the 25th-best safety in the NFL in 2020, per PFF.

Hyde was entering the final season of his $30 million deal, which was set to account for $6.7 million of Buffalo's cap in 2021. While the Bills could have saved a little over $5 million by releasing him, they'll instead retain an effective safety for a few more years as they chase a title.

Related Content

news

Broncos placing franchise tag on Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons

Denver isn't letting ﻿Justin Simmons﻿ go anywhere. The Broncos are placing the franchise tag on their starting safety Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Panthers expected to franchise tag OT Taylor Moton

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Carolina Panthers are expected to franchise tag offensive tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿, according to a source informed of the situation.
news

Roundup: Cardinals releasing kicker Zane Gonzalez 

The Cardinals are releasing kicker Zane Gonzalez, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, in what is essentially a procedural move. In a move to make salary cap room in Detroit, the Lions and LB Jamie Collins have agreed to restructure his contract.
news

Tom Brady NFL rookie card sells for record $1.32M

An autographed Tom Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million, according to PWCC Marketplace, making it a record-breaking sale that reset the all-time high mark for a single football card.
news

Jason Kelce, Eagles agree to new 2021 deal worth up to $12M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Eagles and center ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ have agreed on a new deal for 2021, which pays Kelce $9 million fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12M, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman named to NFL's officiating staff

Maia Chaka is the latest trailblazing woman in the NFL. Chaka became the first Black woman in league history to be named to the NFL's officiating staff.
news

Washington Football Team officially releases QB Alex Smith

﻿Alex Smith﻿'s career in Washington is officially over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Washington Football Team has informed the quarterback that he's been released.
news

Kliff Kingsbury confident Chase Edmonds can be Cardinals' 'bell cow' running back

With Kenyan Drake heading into free agency in a dozen days, the Arizona Cardinals could turn the workhorse duties over to Chase Edmonds and buffer the third-year back with younger options. 
news

Eagles restructure CB Darius Slay's contract, create $9.14M in cap room

The Eagles sit well over the projected salary cap ahead the NFL's new league year on March 17. In an effort to get under the cap, Philly restructured CB ﻿Darius Slay﻿'s contract to create $9.14 million in cap room on Friday. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco on fifth-year WR Mike Williams: 'All options open' 

Mike Williams is an interesting test case for players set to play on the fifth-year option this season. Chargers GM Tom Telesco is keeping his options open with the WR: Keep him, trade him, extend him or cut him.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray's development: 'I want to make sure we continue his progression'

Kliff Kingsbury knows the key to the Cardinals leapfrogging their division rivals in 2021 will be quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s sustained improvement. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW