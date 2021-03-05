Bills sign safety Micah Hyde to two-year extension

﻿Micah Hyde﻿ is cashing in just two months after turning 30.

The Buffalo Bills have signed Hyde to a two-year extension, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $19.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, as Hyde is now under contract through 2023 with his cap number essentially staying the same for 2021.

Hyde initially joined the Bills on a five-year deal signed in March, reaching the Pro Bowl in his first season with Buffalo and serving as a starting safety through the duration of him time with the team. Hyde recorded five passes defensed and one interception to go along with 70 tackles in 2020, playing alongside ﻿Jordan Poyer﻿ on the back end of Buffalo's secondary.

Hyde posted a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 70.3, his worst grade in his time in Buffalo but still significantly better than all but one season spent in Green Bay, where he began his NFL career. Hyde ranked as the 25th-best safety in the NFL in 2020, per PFF.