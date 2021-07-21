Around the NFL

Niners signing All-Pro LB Fred Warner to record five-year extension

Published: Jul 21, 2021 at 12:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

One of the NFL's best young linebackers is getting paid accordingly.

Fred Warner has agreed to a five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The extension is worth more than $95 million, with $40.5 million in guarantees, per Garafolo, making Warner the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league.

The extension was to be expected, especially after Warner made his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2020. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said in May an extension was simply "a matter of time," and more importantly said Warner is "a guy that I plan on being here forever and who has earned that."

Those who disagree with such a lavish contract likely haven't been watching the 49ers much in the last year or so. Warner has led the 49ers in tackles in each of his three professional seasons and has averaged 122 tackles per season. He finished with the highest Pro Football Focus grade of anyone in the NFL at his position in 2020.

The supporting evidence doesn't end there, either. In a rare feat that proved his excellence in all areas of the defensive game, Warner cracked our top 10 coverage defenders list for the 2020 season, with Next Gen Stats vaulting him up to fourth. He's the only linebacker in the group, posting advanced metrics production that put him ahead of the majority of the league's best defensive backs in coverage -- and Warner plays a position that requires him to effectively stop the run on any given down, too.

No one shut down expected completions at a higher rate than Warner did in 2020, finishing with the best catch rate allowed below expectation of any defender since 2017 at -16.5 percent. In simple terms, Warner made an unexpected play to deny an on-target pass at a rate higher than any defender in the NFL. Oh, and he also recorded 13 quarterback pressures on 93 pass rushes, adding another feather to his cap.

The next generation of linebackers has a few very promising faces at the front of the group. Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is one of them, and is expected to fetch a deal that will be even more lucrative than Warner's, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But make no mistake: Warner is one of the select few defining the future of the position, and he'll be in the Bay Area for the prime of his career.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: I 'would do anything' to get Cowboys back into a Super Bowl

The Cowboys held their opening news conference for their 2021 training camp on Wednesday and Jerry Jones told reporters that he "would do anything known to man" to get his team back into a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
news

Jerry Jones 'very satisfied' with Cowboys vaccination rate ahead of training camp

With the Cowboys one of the first teams to open camp, owner Jerry Jones addressed the club's vaccination status, saying Wednesday he's very comfortable with his player's vaccination rate at this point.
news

Colts' Darius Leonard expected to pass Fred Warner as highest-paid inside LB in 'near future'

The 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker on Wednesday, but Colts defender Darius Leonard is expected to top Warner's deal in the "near future," per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Roundup: Patriots sign DT Christian Barmore to rookie contract

The New England Patriots have signed DT Christian Barmore to a rookie contract, which locks in their entire 2021 draft class as training camp nears. 
news

Colts to wear 1950s-era throwback uniforms in Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

Indianapolis is turning back the clock more than half a century for one week this season. On Wednesday, the Colts announced they will wear a throwback uniform for their Week 12 game against the Buccaneers.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady won't name QB who was subject of his expletive-laden comment

Speculation regarding which team and quarterback Tom Brady was referencing in critical comments has run rampant since the episode aired last month. The Bucs QB won't tell who they are.
news

K.J. Wright 'not closing the door' on possible return to Seahawks: 'There is a chance'

Linebacker K.J. Wright remains one of many interesting names without a team. The longtime Seahawks tackling maven was asked Tuesday if a return to Seattle is still in the cards this late in the process.
news

Tom Brady looking forward to Week 4 matchup vs. Patriots: 'It'll be a great day for football'

In an interview with Jim Gray, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says that the Week 4 game is "the last time probably in my career" he'll play in front of Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium.
news

NFL players react to Bucks defeating Suns in NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks became NBA champions after their 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of The Finals. Here's how NFL players reacted to the Bucks' first championship in 50 years. 
news

49ers safety Tony Jefferson eager to prove himself once again after long layoff

49ers strong safety Tony Jefferson joined NFL Total Access on Tuesday to discuss his approaching comeback season and how the 49ers secondary is well-equipped to take advantage of a pass-happy NFC West. 
news

Trevor Lawrence will be 'full-go' for Jaguars training camp

Trevor Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery before the draft and was held back during offseason work by a nagging hamstring issue. The QB will enter Jags training camp next week with no such injury concerns.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW