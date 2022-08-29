Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 20-11: Micah Parsons debuts at No. 16; Bills QB Josh Allen at No. 13

The third-youngest player featured on the Top 100, Jefferson, 23 years old and three weeks younger than the player at No. 16, followed up his stellar rookie campaign with 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns to improve his ranking 36 spots (second-best improvement on the 2022 Top 100). Possessing an uncanny ability to find open space and the athleticism to run some of the smoothest routes in the league, Jefferson’s exuberance on the football field not only sets him apart from his contemporaries but makes him the poster child for Generation Z. To think the Vikings’ young star is still improving after consecutive Pro Bowl seasons is chilling, especially as he approaches his first season with an offensive-minded coach in 2022.