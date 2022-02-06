Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'excited,' 'happy' to play for offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell 

Jefferson, now a two-time Pro Bowler, fell just 16 yards shy of Randy Moss' Vikings single-season record as he finished 2021 with 1,616 to Moss' 2003 tally of 1,632. Overall improvement and taking down Moss' record are for the taking as Jefferson looks to his third season and first under O'Connell.

"Just getting better, working on my craft," Jefferson said. "I can get better at anything. I can get better at everything really. There's always things for me to improve on, things for me to work on. I'm just going to keep going, man. Always find that new goal to try to reach and keep going. I still didn't beat that record yet, so next year the goal is to beat the record."