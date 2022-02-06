Around the NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'excited,' 'happy' to play for offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell 

Published: Feb 05, 2022 at 08:06 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

It's been an exciting week for Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿.

He led the NFC to a win in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown and he learned that Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is expected to become his next head coach.

Indeed, expectations are now at a high for Jefferson, who's enthusiastic at the prospect of having an offensive-minded O'Connell leading the way in Minnesota.

"I've been watching the Rams offense for a minute now," Jefferson told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Friday amid Pro Bowl festivities. "They get their playmakers the ball. They have some tremendous plays, Cooper Kupp wide open all the time. So, I'm excited for it. This is my first head coach that's going to be on the offensive side instead of the defensive side, so I'm happy."

Jefferson's exploded onto the NFL scene over two phenomenal NFL seasons, tallying 196 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns while under the umbrella of Mike Zimmer.

The defensive-minded Zimmer was fired and is set to be replaced by O'Connell following the Super Bowl.

In his second season as the Rams offensive coordinator, O'Connell has overseen a unit that boasts ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ winning the receiving triple crown and ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ having reignited his career in the postseason. One can only salivate at the potential of Jefferson and ﻿Adam Thielen﻿.

However, Jefferson is cognizant that no matter how phenomenal his first two seasons have been, improvement always lies around the bend.

Jefferson, now a two-time Pro Bowler, fell just 16 yards shy of Randy Moss' Vikings single-season record as he finished 2021 with 1,616 to Moss' 2003 tally of 1,632. Overall improvement and taking down Moss' record are for the taking as Jefferson looks to his third season and first under O'Connell.

"Just getting better, working on my craft," Jefferson said. "I can get better at anything. I can get better at everything really. There's always things for me to improve on, things for me to work on. I'm just going to keep going, man. Always find that new goal to try to reach and keep going. I still didn't beat that record yet, so next year the goal is to beat the record."

Related Content

news

Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach

The New Orleans Saints are hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

The Giants signed QB Davis Webb and punter ﻿Jamie Gillan﻿ to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Joe Burrow confident Bengals offensive line will rise to challenge against ferocious Rams pass rush

The key to beating the Bengals to this point hasn't been getting after Joe Burrow, even if it defies modern football logic. But that could change in Super Bowl LVI when Burrow's Bengals face a ferocious Rams defense.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

Super Bowl week has started. Hours before local Opening Night ceremonies, the Cincinnati Bengals took questions from the media on Monday, offering their thoughts on the big game and much more.
news

Packers expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach

The Packers entered the offseason needing massive upgrades to their disastrous special teams unit. To that end, Matt LaFleur made a splash hire with former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) on Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

Cincinnati tight end ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ is doing everything he can to play in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game. Speaking to the media Monday, the Bengals veteran said he'll be on the field Sunday if he has his way.
news

Texans finalizing deal with DC Lovie Smith to be next head coach

Lovie Smith appears to be headed back to a head coach's seat in the NFL. The Houston Texans are finalizing a deal with Smith to be the team's new head coach. A deal is not yet done, but the two sides are moving in that direction.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he 'can get better everywhere' after stellar rookie season

﻿Micah Parsons﻿' rookie campaign was a revelation, with the Dallas Cowboys linebacker proving to be a playmaker all over the field. The 22-year-old, however, believes he's just scratching the surface of his ability.
news

Tom Brady: If not for tuck rule, I'm probably Drew Bledsoe's backup in 2002

During ESPN's new 30 for 30 documentary "The Tuck Rule," Tom Brady said if it weren't for that victory on their way to the Super Bowl, he believes he would have returned to being Drew Bledsoe's backup.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'still not over' loss to Bengals in AFC title game

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is still feeling the loss in the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals during his trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara out of jail after arrest for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was arrested and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Sunday, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release. 
news

Texans interview defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for head coaching job

Lovie Smith, the Texans defensive coordinator and associate head coach, has emerged as a contender for the vacant Houston head coaching position and was interviewed for the vacancy on Sunday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW