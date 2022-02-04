Justin Jefferson leads NFC to Pro Bowl Skills Showdown win

Thread the Needle

The highlight was Diggs picking off Jones as he crashed into the wall the QBs were targeting. That cost the Patriots rookie three points. But five darts through the three-point corner holes were enough to edge out Kirk Cousins ﻿, 12-11. The Vikings QB did manage to fire a ball into the five-point hole, above the outstretched arms of the Chargers' Derwin James ﻿.

Best Catch

This event delivered the evening's most exciting moments. In the spirit of the NBA's dunk contest, the Diggs brothers, Hill and Jefferson attempted a series of acrobatic catches. Stefon Diggs jumped off a car and then snatched a ball out of the air before crashing on a table draped with his brother's jersey. Hill's best grab came after he jumped off a trampoline and then tomahawked the ball through a child's arms, only he missed the dunk. Jefferson earned a perfect score after catapulting off the trampoline and grabbing a ball from a mascot before catching a pass while cartwheeling in the air, all with sunglasses on. Trevon Diggs then did a somersault off the trampoline while catching the ball as he was completely vertical, giving him the highest cumulative score. Jefferson might have been robbed.