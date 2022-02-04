Around the NFL

Justin Jefferson leads NFC to Pro Bowl Skills Showdown win

Published: Feb 03, 2022 at 11:51 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

All Justin Jefferson does is catch everything.

Fresh off producing the most prolific two-year receiving stretch to begin an NFL career, the Vikings phenom played a starring role in the NFC's win over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday. Fifteen of the league's best competed in an assortment of challenges at Allegiant Stadium, with the deciding event coming down to dodgeball.

The NFC came away with a 6-1 victory on the night. Here's how they did it.

Precision Passing

The NFC got off to an early lead thanks to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who took this event in a landslide. Long one of the league's best downfield throwers, Wilson hit nearly every deep target in tallying a record 29 points. Mac Jones was the runner-up with eight points. The Raiders' Hunter Renfrow registered just one point and Jefferson was shut out.

Fastest Man

The race pitted Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill against Browns running back Nick Chubb﻿, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and a shirtless Micah Parsons﻿. The Cowboys' rookie linebacker surprisingly -- and narrowly -- beat out Chubb, with Cheetah finishing in last. He appeared to pull up lame after getting a late start.

Thread the Needle

The highlight was Diggs picking off Jones as he crashed into the wall the QBs were targeting. That cost the Patriots rookie three points. But five darts through the three-point corner holes were enough to edge out Kirk Cousins﻿, 12-11. The Vikings QB did manage to fire a ball into the five-point hole, above the outstretched arms of the Chargers' Derwin James﻿.

Best Catch

This event delivered the evening's most exciting moments. In the spirit of the NBA's dunk contest, the Diggs brothers, Hill and Jefferson attempted a series of acrobatic catches. Stefon Diggs jumped off a car and then snatched a ball out of the air before crashing on a table draped with his brother's jersey. Hill's best grab came after he jumped off a trampoline and then tomahawked the ball through a child's arms, only he missed the dunk. Jefferson earned a perfect score after catapulting off the trampoline and grabbing a ball from a mascot before catching a pass while cartwheeling in the air, all with sunglasses on. Trevon Diggs then did a somersault off the trampoline while catching the ball as he was completely vertical, giving him the highest cumulative score. Jefferson might have been robbed.

Elite Pro Bowl Dodgeball

The AFC had a one-player advantage late and looked primed to win the entire showcase when Trevon Diggs snagged a missile from his older brother. With Jefferson and Chubb soon the last men standing, the Minnesota wideout missed the Browns running back. He was unable to dodge Chubb's counter, so he pinned the ball to his hip instead. The catch concluded the competition and snapped a two-year winning streak for the AFC.

With Super Bowl LVI a little more than a week away, and the 2022 Pro Bowl three days out, the NFC is king -- for now.

Related Content

news

Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as their new head coach

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL. The Jaguars are hiring the Super Bowl LII champion as their new head coach, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Giants say allegations made by Brian Flores are 'disturbing and simply false'

The New York Giants issued a statement Thursday evening saying that allegations made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores "about the legitimacy of his candidacy for our head coach position are disturbing and simply false."
news

Bengals begin Super Bowl LVI prep with first indoor practice under Zac Taylor

The Bengals are preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Rams -- set to be played in the roof-covered SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles -- by borrowing time at the nearby University of Cincinnati's practice bubble. The Bengals haven't played in a domed stadium since Week 11.
news

Giants expected to hire Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator

New Giants coach Brian Daboll is plucking an assistant from Andy Reid's coaching tree. New York is expected to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as the Giants' offensive coordinator.
news

Bengals' Joe Burrow didn't want to play QB as a kid: 'Obviously, I'm glad it worked out the way that it did'

While talking to reporters on Thursday, Bengals star Joe Burrow revealed how a decision made by his peewee football coach changed the course of his career.
news

Broncos exec John Elway statement: I interviewed Brian Flores in good faith

On Thursday, Broncos president of football operations John Elway said recent allegations made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores were "false and defamatory" and that he "interviewed Brian in good faith" for Denver's vacant head-coach opening in 2019.
news

Steelers president Art Rooney II addresses state of NFL's Rooney Rule

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II issued a statement Thursday on the state of the Rooney Rule two days after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league and racial discrimination.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes on potentially trading out of No. 2 draft slot: 'I'm never scared to move around'

The Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and, with needs up and down a 3-win roster, could look to trade down to acquire more ammunition. GM Brad Holmes told NFL Network that he'd consider trading out of his top pick.
news

Rams safety Eric Weddle plans to return to retirement after Super Bowl LVI

﻿Eric Weddle﻿ retired for two seasons before making a stunning comeback for the Rams' playoff run to the Super Bowl this season. Weddle said this week that, following Super Bowl LVI, it's back to retired life.
news

Mike Macdonald plans to stay aggressive as Ravens' new defensive coordinator

Newly hired Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald vows to maintain the aggressive approach Wink Martindale instilled the past four seasons.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross responds to Brian Flores' allegations, NFL's expected investigation

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a statement Wednesday night in which he said he takes "great personal exception to these malicious attacks" in response to former head coach Brian Flores' allegations and said "we will cooperate fully" with the NFL's expected investigation.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW