Justin Jefferson leads NFC to Pro Bowl Skills Showdown win

All Justin Jefferson does is catch everything.
Fresh off producing the most prolific two-year receiving stretch to begin an NFL career, the Vikings phenom played a starring role in the NFC's win over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday. Fifteen of the league's best competed in an assortment of challenges at Allegiant Stadium, with the deciding event coming down to dodgeball.
The NFC came away with a 6-1 victory on the night. Here's how they did it.
Precision Passing
The NFC got off to an early lead thanks to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who took this event in a landslide. Long one of the league's best downfield throwers, Wilson hit nearly every deep target in tallying a record 29 points. Mac Jones was the runner-up with eight points. The Raiders' Hunter Renfrow registered just one point and Jefferson was shut out.
Fastest Man
The race pitted Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill against Browns running back Nick Chubb, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and a shirtless Micah Parsons. The Cowboys' rookie linebacker surprisingly -- and narrowly -- beat out Chubb, with Cheetah finishing in last. He appeared to pull up lame after getting a late start.
Thread the Needle
The highlight was Diggs picking off Jones as he crashed into the wall the QBs were targeting. That cost the Patriots rookie three points. But five darts through the three-point corner holes were enough to edge out Kirk Cousins, 12-11. The Vikings QB did manage to fire a ball into the five-point hole, above the outstretched arms of the Chargers' Derwin James.
Best Catch
This event delivered the evening's most exciting moments. In the spirit of the NBA's dunk contest, the Diggs brothers, Hill and Jefferson attempted a series of acrobatic catches. Stefon Diggs jumped off a car and then snatched a ball out of the air before crashing on a table draped with his brother's jersey. Hill's best grab came after he jumped off a trampoline and then tomahawked the ball through a child's arms, only he missed the dunk. Jefferson earned a perfect score after catapulting off the trampoline and grabbing a ball from a mascot before catching a pass while cartwheeling in the air, all with sunglasses on. Trevon Diggs then did a somersault off the trampoline while catching the ball as he was completely vertical, giving him the highest cumulative score. Jefferson might have been robbed.
Elite Pro Bowl Dodgeball
The AFC had a one-player advantage late and looked primed to win the entire showcase when Trevon Diggs snagged a missile from his older brother. With Jefferson and Chubb soon the last men standing, the Minnesota wideout missed the Browns running back. He was unable to dodge Chubb's counter, so he pinned the ball to his hip instead. The catch concluded the competition and snapped a two-year winning streak for the AFC.
With Super Bowl LVI a little more than a week away, and the 2022 Pro Bowl three days out, the NFC is king -- for now.