Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 40-31: Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson latest QBs to join list

Herbert’s Chargers just missed the playoffs in 2021, but it was in no way the direct result of the quarterback's play. Herbert, the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year, has only gotten better and more comfortable with his team. Even with a new coach calling plays, Herbert had the second-most completions and passing yards of any quarterback last year, behind only Tom Brady in both categories. By the numbers, arguably no QB has ever been as good as Herbert this early in their career, as he holds the record for passing yards (9,350), passing TDs (69) and games with 300+ yards (17) for quarterbacks over their first two seasons. He led the Chargers to a 9-8 record and was a timeout away from the playoffs, so with another year under his belt, one can only guess how much he’ll continue to improve.