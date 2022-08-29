Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 10-1: Tom Brady No. 1 one more time

Regarded by many as the greatest defensive player of his generation, Donald stands as the highest-rated defender on the Top 100 for the fifth year running and does so now as a Super Bowl champion. Often tasked with having to fight through multiple blockers on the interior, Donald tallied 84 tackles (19 tackles for loss), 12.5 sacks (64 pressures) and four forced fumbles in 2021. Donald’s game-clinching pass rush in Super Bowl LVI was a fitting display of his dominance that doesn’t always reflect on the stat sheet. It nearly became the final play of a Hall of Fame-worthy career until the Rams lured Donald out of the thought of retirement by making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history this offseason. Donald earns a top-three ranking in the Top 100 for the fourth consecutive season, which is a streak that pales in comparison to his ongoing streak of seven straight All-Pro honors.