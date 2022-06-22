Around the NFL

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2022 season

Published: Jun 21, 2022 at 10:14 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Jalen Ramsey went under the knife for some offseason maintenance.

The Rams All-Pro cornerback had shoulder surgery on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Ramsey is expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season, according to Rapoport.

Ramsey posted a photo of himself with his kids on Tuesday with a sling on what appears to be his left shoulder. Rapoport adds that Ramsey played with tears in both shoulders during the 2021 season.

Ramsey was still able to deliver his third All-Pro season last year despite the injuries. In his sixth NFL season, Ramsey tied his career-high with four interceptions while adding 16 passes defensed, 77 tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in 16 regular-season games played.

Moreover, the shutdown CB also played through those injuries during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning run in the postseason. Ramsey didn't shy away from covering each opponent's best receiver along the way either.

The Rams are fit to defend their title in 2022 and a healthy Ramsey only strengthens that objective. While conjuring Aaron Donald out of retirement this offseason, the Rams defense added All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to the mix and traded for CB Troy Hill to line up opposite Ramsey.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign ex-Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi to one-year deal

The Steelers are signing the former Bengals defensive tackle to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

NFL community reacts to Rob Gronkowski's second retirement

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL. The NFL community took to social media to acknowledge the 33-year-old's decorated career.

news

Retired QB Ryan Fitzpatrick joining Prime Video's 'TNF' broadcast

Recently retired QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will be joining Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast for the 2022 NFL season.

news

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski announces retirement after 11 seasons with Patriots, Buccaneers

Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced in a Tuesday statement on his Instagram that he is once again retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with 20 of the 24 women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he committed sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 21

The Chicago Bears suffered a hit to their offensive line depth. The team announced it had placed guard Dakota Dozier on the reserve/injured list on Tuesday. The club signed defensive back Jayson Stanley to fill the roster spot.

news

Commanders QB coach appreciates Carson Wentz's curious nature: 'He's hungry for football'

The Washington Commanders have spoken in glowing terms about Carson Wentz since acquiring him in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese continued that trend during last week's minicamp, saying he's been impressed by Wentz's willingness to learn on the job.

news

Packers' Marcedes Lewis wants to break record for most seasons played by a tight end

Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis is entering his 17th NFL season. He stands as the last active player in the league from the 2006 draft, and he hopes to keep going through 2023 in order to set a longevity record at the TE position.

news

Cardinals pass rusher Markus Golden still ready to 'hunt' without Chandler Jones

The Arizona Cardinals lost LB Chandler Jones in the offseason, but the incumbent sack leader on the team, Markus Golden, already saw himself as the No. 1 pass rusher and is ready to "hunt" this year.

news

Ndamukong Suh wants to play in 2022, but it 'looks like the Bucs are out of the picture'

Ndamukong Suh expressed interest in playing in 2022, but the veteran DT said a return to the Bucs is unlikely.

news

Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'I know I'm a top-three receiver' in NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool isn't lacking in confidence. During a recent podcast interview, Claypool stated that he knows he's a "top-three receiver" in the NFL.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW