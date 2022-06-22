Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2022 season

Ramsey was still able to deliver his third All-Pro season last year despite the injuries. In his sixth NFL season, Ramsey tied his career-high with four interceptions while adding 16 passes defensed, 77 tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in 16 regular-season games played.

Moreover, the shutdown CB also played through those injuries during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning run in the postseason. Ramsey didn't shy away from covering each opponent's best receiver along the way either.