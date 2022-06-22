Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2022 season

Jalen Ramsey went under the knife for some offseason maintenance.
The Rams All-Pro cornerback had shoulder surgery on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Ramsey is expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season, according to Rapoport.
Ramsey posted a photo of himself with his kids on Tuesday with a sling on what appears to be his left shoulder. Rapoport adds that Ramsey played with tears in both shoulders during the 2021 season.
Ramsey was still able to deliver his third All-Pro season last year despite the injuries. In his sixth NFL season, Ramsey tied his career-high with four interceptions while adding 16 passes defensed, 77 tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in 16 regular-season games played.
Moreover, the shutdown CB also played through those injuries during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning run in the postseason. Ramsey didn't shy away from covering each opponent's best receiver along the way either.
The Rams are fit to defend their title in 2022 and a healthy Ramsey only strengthens that objective. While conjuring Aaron Donald out of retirement this offseason, the Rams defense added All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to the mix and traded for CB Troy Hill to line up opposite Ramsey.