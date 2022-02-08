Jalen Ramsey 'of course' lobbying to shadow Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl LVI

﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ hasn't shadowed one receiver a ton this season as the Los Angeles Rams battled their way to Super Bowl LVI to face the Cincinnati Bengals. But if he has his way Sunday, the corner will be matched up on star rookie wideout ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ often.

Asked Monday if he's lobbied to shadow Chase, Ramsey replied, "Of course," but noted he's ready for whatever the coaches ask.

"It's me now, it's me, keep it real," Ramsey said, via ESPN. "Of course, that's what I'm asking for. That's what I want. Whoever you think their best man is, put me on him. Let me help the team win this game. That's what it's all about.

"There are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win. So, wherever the game may take us, it will take us and we are going to do what we've got to do from there. But you're going to get to see that matchup, you're going to have the opportunity to see it, and I'm going to be ready for it."

Ramsey's highest shadow rate came in the NFC Divisional Round, when he trailed Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout ﻿Mike Evans﻿ on 69 percent of the receiver's 52 routes, per Next Gen Stats. The corner did not spend 35-plus percent of his coverage snaps over any specific receiver in either the Wild Card Round or NFC Championship Game.

For much of the season, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris hasn't asked Ramsey to trail one receiver much, instead playing the corner within the scheme.