Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt named 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt's record-tying season clinched the NFL's AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was named Defensive Player of the Year during Thursday's NFL Honors ceremony.

Watt secured 42 of the media panel's 50 votes, with Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons garnering five votes and Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald getting three.

Watt's 22.5 sacks tied Michael Strahan's record for most in NFL history since sacks began being recorded in 1982. The Steelers linebacker corralled his 22.5 sacks in 15 regular-season games played. His 1.5 sacks per game are the second-most in NFL history behind Reggie White's 1.75 in 1987 (White also won DPOY).

A menace off the edge, Watt beguiled blockers with an array of moves and was constantly in the backfield. Watt's 6.1% sack rate was the highest in the Next Gen Stats era (minimum 300 pass rushes), and his 16.3 QB pressure rate was second-most in 2021.

Sacks remain king for crowning Defensive Player of the Year, and Watt led the NFL in QB takedowns and QB hits (39) in 2021. He also tied for first with 21 tackles for loss and tied for fifth with five forced fumbles.