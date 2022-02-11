Around the NFL

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt named 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Published: Feb 10, 2022 at 09:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

T.J. Watt's record-tying season clinched the NFL's AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was named Defensive Player of the Year during Thursday's NFL Honors ceremony.

Watt secured 42 of the media panel's 50 votes, with Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons garnering five votes and Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald getting three.

Watt's 22.5 sacks tied Michael Strahan's record for most in NFL history since sacks began being recorded in 1982. The Steelers linebacker corralled his 22.5 sacks in 15 regular-season games played. His 1.5 sacks per game are the second-most in NFL history behind Reggie White's 1.75 in 1987 (White also won DPOY).

A menace off the edge, Watt beguiled blockers with an array of moves and was constantly in the backfield. Watt's 6.1% sack rate was the highest in the Next Gen Stats era (minimum 300 pass rushes), and his 16.3 QB pressure rate was second-most in 2021.

Sacks remain king for crowning Defensive Player of the Year, and Watt led the NFL in QB takedowns and QB hits (39) in 2021. He also tied for first with 21 tackles for loss and tied for fifth with five forced fumbles.

Watt generated eight games with at least 1.5 sacks, tied for second-most all-time along with Hall of Famer Andre Tippett (1984) -- White had nine such games in 1987. He generated three games with at least three sacks, including four against rival Cleveland in Week 17.

After leading the NFL in sacks with 15 in 2020 and 22.5 in 2021, Watt became just the third player all time to lead the league in consecutive seasons -- White (1987-88) and the Jets' Mark Gastineau (1983-84).

Watt becomes the seventh Steelers player to win the DPOY award, joining HOFer Joe Greene (twice), HOFer Mel Blount, HOFer Jack Lambert, HOFer Rod Woodson, James Harrison and HOFer Troy Polamalu.

Watt's brother, J.J., won the Defensive Player of the Year title three times (2012, 2014, 2015), making the Watts the first brothers to win the MVP, OPOY or DPOY award.

