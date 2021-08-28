Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 10-1: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reigns as No. 1 ranked player

Mahomes reaches the pinnacle of the Top 100 after consecutive No. 4 rankings and adds another accolade to a young resume that has seemingly accomplished everything already. In 2020, Mahomes threw for 4,740 passing yards and 38 touchdowns in 15 games (14-1) to lead the Chiefs to their third straight AFC West title and grinded through an injury-laden playoff run to Kansas City’s second Super Bowl appearance in as many seasons. Mahomes is winning at a historic pace in his three seasons as a starter with a 38-8 regular-season record and 6-2 playoff record. Although he didn’t match the numbers of his MVP season two years prior, Mahomes was noticeably improved in the advanced details of the QB position in Year 4, improving on his throwing accuracy and his ability to make plays on the run. Everything Mahomes does on the football field seems to have an exciting appeal, and at just 25-years-old, he’s being recognized as the NFL’s best player with plenty of time to get even better.